The referee announced miscarriages of justice in the CSKA – Krasnodar match :: Football :: RBC Sport

According to the expert, the referee should have assigned a penalty to CSKA in the match against Krasnodar

Referee Igor Fedotov called the referee’s decision not to assign a penalty to CSKA in the Russian Premier League’s round 10 match against Krasnodar as a mistake.

The match took place in Moscow on October 2 and ended with a score of 0: 0. The teams did not carry 44 shots to each other’s goal, but despite this, they could not open the score in the match. In stoppage time, the ball hit the hand of CSKA defender Igor Diveev. Arbitrator Vladimir Moskalev did not register a violation of the rules. Video referee Vasily Kazartsev, after studying the replays, also did not determine a foul, writes Sport-Express.

“The referee was supposed to appoint a 11-meter kick against CSKA for a handball from Diveev. Igor’s hand is in an unnatural position, it is set aside, he is playing with it, “Fedotov told the Championship.

On his Twitter, the arbiter wrotethat Moskalev and Kazartsev made mistakes. “The hand is in an unnatural position. Correct decision: 11-meter kick, ”he said.

CSKA head coach Alexei Berezutsky said earlier that he was not worried when the referees on the VAR (video assistance system for referees) in the last minutes of the meeting watched an episode that took place in the penalty area of ​​the Moscow club: “All goals are watched, all episodes. The game loses its emotions, but nothing can be done about it. Waited for the judge’s decision, VAR, nothing more. Naturally, it is good that the penalty was not awarded in the end ”.

Fedotov is a graduate of the Football Referee Center. He made his debut in the Premier League as the chief referee on September 11, 2011 in the match “Spartak-Nalchik” – “Rostov” (0: 1).