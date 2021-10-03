The Russian national team lost a football player before the selection matches of the 2022 World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

Alexey Ionov will not be able to play in the October meetings of the national team with Slovakia and Slovenia due to injury

Photo: rfs.ru



Krasnodar midfielder Alexei Ionov will not play for the Russian national team in the October 2022 World Cup qualifiers due to injury. This was reported on the RFU website.

The 32-year-old footballer was injured at the location of the club and did not take part in the match of the 10th round of Tinkoff – Russian Premier League (RPL) against CSKA (0: 0).

Ionov was called by Valery Karpin to the Russian national team for the matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying tournament against the teams of Slovakia (October 8) and Slovenia (October 11). In total, Ionov has 37 caps for the national team and 4 goals.

Earlier it was reported that Rubin defender Ilya Samoshnikov will miss the first stage of the preparatory training camp of the national team in Novogorsk due to injury. At the same time, it is possible that Samoshnikov will join the Russian national team on October 7, when the team arrives in Kazan, where on October 8 they will play a match with the Slovakian team.