The Russian national team reached the final of the European table tennis team for the first time :: Others :: RBC Sport

The team consisting of Lev Katsman, Maxim Grebnev and Vladimir Sidorenko beat the Swedish national team with a score of 3: 0

For the first time in history, the Russian men’s table tennis team reached the final of the European team championship. This was reported by the press service of the Russian Tennis Federation.

The Russian team consisting of Lev Katsman, Maxim Grebnev and Vladimir Sidorenko beat the Swedish national team, for which Truls Moregard, Anton Chelberg and Jon Persson played, with a score of 3: 0.

In the final, the Russian athletes will have to play against the winner of the second semi-final between the national teams of Germany and Denmark. The final match will take place on October 3 and will start at 16:30 Moscow time.

The Russians managed to repeat the achievement of the USSR national team, which at the tournaments of 1966 and 1968 reached the final of the tournaments. At the same time, the team never managed to win the final match, in both cases the athletes from the USSR lost to the Swedish national team.

The Russian women’s team at the tournament was unable to qualify from the group.

The tournament, which takes place in the Romanian Cluj, started on September 27.