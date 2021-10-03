“They are taking revenge on Krasnodar.” Reactions to refereeing in a match with CSKA :: Football :: RBC Sport

Match of the tenth round Tinkoff RPL CSKA – Krasnodar ended in a draw – 0: 0. The highlight of the game was an unassigned penalty kick against CSKA in the 90th minute of the game. How experts evaluated this episode – in a compilation of RBC

In stoppage time for the second half, the ball fell into the hands of CSKA defender Igor Diveev in the penalty area of ​​the army team. The chief arbiter of the meeting, Vladimir Moskalev, did not register any violation of the rules. VAR referee Vasily Kazartsev, after studying the replays, also did not determine a foul and did not assign a penalty to the hosts’ goal.

Alexey Berezutsky, head coach of CSKA

“Last minute penalty? I faced VAR a long time ago. This is already reality, life. I was just waiting for a decision. But it’s good that there was no penalty, ”Berezutsky told the Championship.

Alexander Ermakovich, coach of Krasnodar

“Interesting game, intense. A large number of shots on goal. We lacked precision. We were in a hurry to attack, it was possible to cook them better. Both teams wanted to win. But we are content with a draw. Maybe right. Two brothers in different teams.

Penalty? I am, of course, not a judicial expert. But, in my opinion, this is, of course, a penalty. He was “, – quotes Ermakovich” Championship “.

Vladimir Khashig, General Director of Krasnodar

“Was there a penalty in the last minutes? Ask Kazartsev, ”Khashig said in an interview with the“ Championship ”correspondent.

Sergey Khusainov, former Russian referee

“Of course, this is a penalty. Obvious hand play. To assign a penalty, you need to have eggs. Are Krasnodar’s games judged biased? These are the episodes that give rise to such conversations. The ESCO admits mistakes, and the score remains the same. Nobody returns glasses. The rules should be equal for everyone, but for someone they are more equal. Something is going against Krasnodar. It is not necessary to drag a certain team by the ears, it is necessary to stop competitors, ”Khusainov told Sport-Express.

Alexey Nikolaev, former FIFA referee

“It seems to me that now only Vasily Kazartsev has his own opinion that in this moment it is necessary to continue the game. An absolutely simple situation for a video referee. For Volodya Moskalev, as the chief referee, it was difficult to see this hand, as the forward of Krasnodar blocks his view. But how could you fail to see that it was an 11-meter shot on replay?

Diveev made a movement with his hand and took the ball almost from the foot of the forward of Krasnodar, who could have scored a goal with the next movement. There was a lot of time to view the episode from all angles. Of course, this is 11-meter “, – quotes Nikolaev” Match TV “.

Igor Fedotov, Russian arbiter

“The referee was supposed to appoint a 11-meter kick against CSKA for a handball from Diveev. Igor’s hand is in an unnatural position, it is set aside, he is playing a ball with it. It is not the ball that finds the hand, but vice versa. And with this action, Diveev prevented the Krasnodar player from playing the ball.

Kazartsev was given normal reps, I don’t understand why they didn’t assign the 11-meter one. Pure penalty! Apparently, the judges are taking revenge on Krasnodar for Panin’s colleague, ”Fedotov told the Championship.

Ashot Khachaturyants, Chairman of the RFU Referee Committee

“I will wait for the appeal of Krasnodar. I have already requested all video replays and negotiations with VAR “, – quotes the words of Khachaturyants” RB “.

Andrey Chervichenko, former president of Spartak

“How long will this poor Krasnodar be killed? Still so impudent and boorish. Honestly, I don’t understand why this VAR is needed, if everyone can see that there is a hand. And these two demons – one at the screen, the other in the field – pretend that there is no hand.

If everyone admits that there was a hand and there was a penalty, then Moskalev should be removed forever. So did the one who looked at the screen. The referee in Rubin’s match, if they admit they are wrong, is also forever. Then, I think, by the end of the year something like this will hardly happen again, ”the former football functionary told the Championship.

Maxim Kalinichenko, former Spartak footballer

“What Moskalev did with Krasnodar can only be called a shame. Not only did he have to consider everything himself, without resorting to the help of VAR, but also the helpers are sitting, guarding the corn in the field …

I will assume that with a high degree of probability it flew in for the statements of Vladimir Khashig after the last round. If this is so, then it means that the judges perceive themselves as a kind of caste of untouchables who show their solidarity and readiness to punish for public attacks in their direction. Or is this an indication of the new head of the judiciary?

I have always fought with the judges as a player. I suppose they hated me for it. But seeing how they continue to methodically destroy any rudiments of respect for the profession, I understand that nothing will change either with the introduction of VAR, or with the introduction of chips in one place, ”Kalinichenko wrote in his Telegram channel.