Three Yakut legionnaires out of six left the freestyle wrestling world championship

The World Freestyle Wrestling Championship is taking place in Oslo, Norway. Three out of six Yakutians, representing different countries of the world, not Russia, dropped out of the competition, follows from the information on the United World Wrestling website.

The first qualifiers and fights in 1/8, 1/4 finals have passed.

In the qualifying bout Nikolay Okhlopkov representing Romania defeated Andrey Bekrenev (Belarus) with a score of 5: 2. In the 1/8 finals, Eduard Grigoriev (Poland) defeated Nikolay Okhlopkov with a score of 6: 1. In the quarterfinals, Eduard Grigoriev lost to the Japanese Toshihiro Hasegawa with a score of 3: 6.

Thus, three Yakuts dropped out of the race for prizes.

It remains to follow the success of three more – Vladimir Egorov, who will fight in weight 57 kg against Chang-Jun Park from Korea, Aryyaan Tyutrin (57 kg – Goga Dzigua, Georgia) and Nyurgun Skryabin (65 kg – Vasily Shuptar, Ukraine).

The list of participants from Yakutia looks like this:

– Vladimir Egorov (Macedonia, 57 kg);

– Aryyaan Tyutrin (Belarus, 57 kg);

– Nikolay Okhlopkov (Romania, 61 kg);

– Eduard Grigoriev (Poland, 61 kg);

– Andrey Bekrenev (Belarus, 61 kg);

– Nyurgun Scriabin (Belarus, 65 kg).

Photo: United World Wrestling