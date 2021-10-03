TikTok is overwhelmed by a wave of viral videos with Tom Cruise

The @deeptomcruise channel on TikTok, where you can see amazing quality Tom Cruise deepfakes, has many views and subscribers, most of whom sincerely believe in the triumph of high technology and artificial intelligence. Say, it is worth pressing a couple of buttons and the neural network itself will draw and mount a deepfake in a matter of minutes, which is indistinguishable from a real video. Belgian visual effects specialist Chris Ume, who is the author of these videos, authoritatively states that everything is much, much more complicated.

Deepfakes are not created at the click of your fingers, and even the presence of a supercomputer will not help you in any way, because the mechanism of the neural network is too primitive, despite the constant development. In the case of the Tom Cruise parodies, the main role was played by actor Miles Fisher, who had already imitated a Hollywood star. They are visually similar, plus Fischer perfectly parodies, exaggeratedly demonstrates emotions in the frame, which allows him to show “Tom Cruise” the way the viewer subconsciously wants to see him.

Ume used the open-source DeepFaceLab neural network, assembled a system of two NVIDIA RTX 8000 video cards, and for two months in a row taught her only to recognize the appearance of Tom Cruise. Then I made a video of the initial rough deepfakes, which I then edited by hand literally frame by frame for several weeks, sometimes correcting only a few pixels that spoiled the picture. And all the same, the final videos are full of flaws, just an inexperienced viewer does not notice them.

There is no doubt that the quality and speed of AI for creating deepfakes will improve in the future, but we should not expect a massive influx of high-quality content of this kind. However, Chris Ume does not exclude the opposite situation, by analogy with the spread of Photoshop 20 years ago, and the appearance of a mass of crudely retouched images. If initially people did not know about the technology and were surprised at strange photographs, then they quickly got used to it and began to easily recognize and ridicule inept fakes. With deepfakes, it is quite possible that it will be the same.