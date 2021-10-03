Today: Megan Fox – 35

May 16, 2021, Sunday

The Kino group will give a concert at the CSKA Arena.

The Brainstorm group will give a concert at the Glavklub.

The presentation of the book by Alexander Dolgov “Meloman” will take place in the store “House of Culture”.

Alexander Kutikov and the Nuance group will perform at the Magnus Locus club.

The film about Manizh will be shown by Channel One.

You are Super! 60+ ”starts on NTV.

Pavel Pikovsky will present an album with Chizh at Margulis’s Apartment House.

Actor Thomas Sangster is 31 years old.

Model Behati Prinsloo is 32 years old.

35 years old actress Megan Fox (pictured).

Megan Denise Fox was born on May 16, 1986 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, USA. American actress and fashion model. Known for playing Michaela Baines in Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, as well as for her role as April O’Neill in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2.

Alex Poll, a member of the Chainsmokers duo, is 36 years old.

Actor Jim Sturgess is 43 years old.

Musician and TV presenter Alexander Pushny is 46 years old.

Actress Tori Spelling is 48 years old.

50th anniversary of the member of the duet “Jimmy G. and Mr. Boss” Jimmy G.

54 years old composer and producer Vyacheslav Tyurin.

Singer Janet Jackson is 55 years old.

Nirvana bassist Christ Novoselic is 56 years old.

Yuri Shevchuk, the leader of the DDT group, is 64 years old.

The composer Faustas Latenas (1956-2020) was born 65 years ago.

Actor Pierce Brosnan is 68 years old.

Drummer Billy Cobham is 77 years old.

77 years old actor Danny Trejo.

May 17

Luca Debargue will perform at the Zaryadye MKZ.

26 years old actress Anastasia Krylova.

32 years old singer and actor Yuri Nikolaenko (NY).

Journalist and blogger Irina Shikhman is 37 years old.

The singer Ksenia Novikova is 41 years old.

Actor Stanislav Duzhnikov is 48 years old.

Singer Angelica Agurbash is 51 years old.

56 years old composer, leader of the Nine Inch Nails group Trent Reznor.

60 years old singer Enya.

Singer Paul Di’Anno is 62 years old.

Pavel Kuzin, drummer of the Bravo group, is 63 years old.

The guitarist Vsevolod Korolyuk is 65 years old.

Drummer Bill Bruford is 72 years old.

75th anniversary of the singer Udo Linderberg.

79 years old bluesman Taj Mahal.

The actress Elizaveta Nikishchina (1941-1997) was born 80 years ago.

Actor and director Dennis Hopper (1936-2010) was born 85 years ago.

The actress Sophia Pilyavskaya (1911-2000) was born 110 years ago.

The composer Werner Egk (1901-1983) was born 120 years ago.

155 years ago, the founder of the Leningrad Youth Theater Nikolai Bakhtin (1866-1940) was born.

The composer Eric Satie (1866-1925) was born 155 years ago.

May 18

The first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Rotterdam.

Actress Vitalia Kornienko is 11 years old.

19 years old figure skater Alina Zagitova.

The singer Alekseev is 28 years old.

Alexander Zarankin, keyboardist of Animal Jazz and Zero People, is 34 years old.

34 years old actress Anastasia Popova.

37 years old TV presenter and actress Marina Kravets.

Actor Sergei Abroskin is 39 years old.

Actor Evgeny Volotsky is 39 years old.

Actor Allen Leach is 40 years old.

43 years old actress Olga Lomonosova.

52 years old singer and producer Kirill Nemolyaev.

Singer Sandra is 59 years old.

The founder of the Enigma group, Michel Cret, is 64 years old.

The band’s keyboardist Rick Wakeman is 72 years old.

The composer Gustav Mahler (1860-1911) died 110 years ago.