Together again: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West fuel reunion rumors

Although one of the brightest couples filed for divorce in February, the ex-spouses are increasingly being spotted together. So, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen during a joint dinner in Malibu. The stars were heading to the popular Nobu restaurant with Tracy and Ray Romulov, who are marketing directors at KKW Beauty. At the end of the evening, the founder of the brand left in a car with a friendly company, and her ex-husband was driving. In recent months, they have clearly been able to find a compromise, as Kardashian supported Kanye during the presentation of the Donda album. According to inside information, the couple is now working to restore the foundation of their relationship. It was also West who helped the reality star rebrand KKW Beauty.

“Kim’s decision to rebrand has nothing to do with dropping the letter W in KKW, as she has not changed her official name and still bears her husband’s last name,” the source said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

At the time of the breakup, Kardashian spoke to a psychologist about her unhappy state and hoped that she could find peace of mind. But it seems that she can find this very calmness in the arms of her husband, but the former or the current, they will figure it out themselves.

Photo source: Gettyimages

