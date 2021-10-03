Tom Cruise begins to smile during stunts instead of playing fright

The 58-year-old actor rarely enjoys the support of stuntmen. And he does all the tricks himself.

Everyone knows that Hollywood actor Tom Cruise loves to perform his own stunts on the set of the Mission: Impossible franchise, not trusting his character to a stuntman. In an interview, the man notes that he prefers to thoroughly study and work out the trick, and then personally perform it. Although, as a star and director, he could push all this work to the stunt department.

The other day, the 58-year-old actor became a guest of the British “The Graham Norton Show” and talked about his mania to perform stunts himself, no matter how dangerous they were. The man shared that during his career he had received injuries and fractures more than once, but this did not stop his craving for new sensations. When an artist performs this or that trick, he even smiles, although his character at this point in the film should be scared or focused.

“At first, the stunt makes you nervous, but it is also inspirational,” Cruise quotes the Daily Mail. “During the filming of the stunts, I was asked several times to stop smiling!”

During his life, Tom hung on the Burj Khalifa building in Dubai at an altitude of more than 800 meters, clung to the wing of an aircraft during takeoff, went into a free fall, and also held his breath underwater for six minutes. Now imagine that with all this extreme he also smiles …

