Tom Cruise “breaks and flies” – filming “Mission Impossible” suspended due to coronavirus – InoTV

The film crew of Mission Impossible 7 was forced to stop production after several of its members were diagnosed with the coronavirus. At the same time, this diagnosis was confirmed just a few months after the leak of the audio recording, in which the leading actor Tom Cruise, without hesitation in expressions, scolded his colleagues for non-compliance with the rules of social distancing, writes The Daily Telegraph.

At the moment, production of the film has been suspended, and the entire cast and the entire film crew have retired to self-isolation.

A source from The Sun commented on this as follows: “Tom just throws up and throws up about what happened, especially if you remember the scolding that he gave to his employees last year. This will have a bad effect on filming, and when they return, they will have to catch up with the schedule.“.

Meanwhile, on a recording that made it to the public in December, Cruz says the following: “If I see you doing this again, I’ll kick the hell out of here. And if someone from the group gets caught – you and you too. And you also, so that you never see you behind this“.

This harassment Cruise, according to some reports, arranged more than 50 employees at the Warner Bros studio in Leavesden, UK, Hertfordshire, due to the fact that the film crew did not follow the rules of social distancing.

“There in Hollywood they are making films right now thanks to usHe raged. – We bastards generate thousands of jobs“!

“I sit on my phone at night and talk to all these damn studios, insurance companies, producers. They look at us and use us to make films. I finished. No apologies. You will apologize to the people who will be left without their ***** houses, because the industry is at a standstill. You won’t get enough of an apology, and you won’t pay with an apology for studying at the university“, – he summed up.

Meanwhile, the film production team stated the following in this regard: “We have temporarily suspended production of Mission Impossible 7 until June 14 due to positive tests for coronavirus, as revealed during routine testing. We comply with all security protocols and will continue to monitor the situation“.