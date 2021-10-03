https://ria.ru/20210228/kruz-1599329973.html

"Tom Cruise" spoke about the meeting with Gorbachev and showed tricks

MOSCOW, February 28 – RIA Novosti. An account is gaining popularity on TikTok, the author of which publishes a video of fake Hollywood actor Tom Cruise using deepfake technology for editing. On the rollers, a man depicts Cruz’s facial expressions and movements, and then superimposes his face on his own using a neural network. “Fake Cruise” has already published three videos in which he plays golf, shows a trick with a coin and talks about a meeting with the first and only president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev. In less than a week, over 300 thousand people have subscribed to the account, and the videos have accumulated in total over ten million views. Most users admired the quality of the fake, and some did not even realize that the account did not belong to the 58-year-old actor himself.

