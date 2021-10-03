Tom Hanks: biography of a great actor

The combination of absurdity, sincerity and overwhelming naivety in the uncultured Forest for some reason did not make it possible to mock Hanks’ hero. You could laugh – yes, you could laugh: at the hero’s meetings with Elvis, Lennon, Nixon and other world celebrities, at the “fruit company” whose shares were acquired by Gump, at his participation in the Watergate scandal (by the way, at all episodes in which experts the Industrial Light & Magic companies “implanted” Forrest into a real newsreel, Hanks insisted; moreover, Hanks and Zemeckis invested some of their own money in the production of the film). They couldn’t scoff.

Then, in 1994, the great battle for the Academy awards took place. The moviegoers were divided into two camps. The former fiercely defended the primacy of Pulp Fiction, the latter insisted that Forrest Gump had much more reason to be recognized as the main film of the year. The latter won. Today, 26 years later, the film is called the “main boomer blockbuster”; the fact that the planned sequel to the film was, according to Hanks, “buried on September 11, 2001” may be not bad, and so it seems to be – but it seems that if kindness, love and compassion still mean anything for humanity, this is largely due to Forrest Gump. Oh, sorry – Tom Hanks, of course. No wonder, when asked who else Forrest could meet, the actor Gary Sinise, who played the role of Bubba, Gump’s best friend, said: “I would like Forrest to meet Tom Hanks.” It is worth regretting that this did not happen.