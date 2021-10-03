https://ria.ru/20210903/film-1748421117.html

Trailer for the movie “Red Notice” with Reynolds, Gadot and Johnson released

MOSCOW, September 3 – RIA Novosti. The Netflix YouTube channel has released a trailer for the action comedy “Red Notice” starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson. At the center of events is an FBI agent (Johnson), who knows how to track down and catch high-class criminals. His new assignment is a con man (Reynolds) and an art thief (Gadot). They are considered the world’s greatest con artists in their respective fields, but for some reason the trio have to team up to complete a secret mission and travel the world. The film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed the 2013 comedy We Are the Millers and will premiere on Netflix on November 12.

