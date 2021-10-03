https://ria.ru/20210903/film-1748421117.html
Trailer for the movie “Red Notice” with Reynolds, Gadot and Johnson released
MOSCOW, September 3 – RIA Novosti. The Netflix YouTube channel has released a trailer for the action comedy “Red Notice” starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.
In the center of events is an FBI agent (Johnson), who knows how to track down and catch high-class criminals. His new assignment is a con man (Reynolds) and an art thief (Gadot). They are considered the world’s greatest con artists in their respective fields.
But for some reason, the trio have to team up to complete a secret mission and travel the world.
The film is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who directed the comedy “We are the Millers” (2013).
“Red Notice” will premiere on Netflix on November 12th.
