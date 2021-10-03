Triumph of DiCaprio, loving Travolta and stellar outfits: the best memes in the history of the “Oscar”

Leonardo DiCaprio

On the eve of the Oscar-2021, which will be held this weekend (on the night of April 25-26), Spletnik continues to recall the brightest moments of the ceremonies of the past. We have already discussed the most memorable outfits of the stars and high-profile scandals that accompanied the “Oscars” in previous years. Now it’s time to laugh a little – we made a selection of the funniest memes based on the award over the past six years.

2015: the kiss of Travolta and Lady Gaga as a housewife

In 2015, Oscar fans actively discussed the passionate kiss of John Travolta and Scarlett Johansson on the red carpet of the award – the latter, by the way, judging by the emotions, did not appreciate the impulse of a colleague.

Netizens were inspired by the situation and began to create photo toads based on the photos of the actors, then adding extra hands to Travolta, then replacing Johansson with other completely unexpected characters – for example, the stern North Korean political leader Kim Jong-un or Vladimir Putin.



John Travolta and Scarlett Johansson

John Travolta and Kim Jong-un



John Travolta and Vladimir Putin



Lady Gaga’s outfit for the red carpet also sparked a lot of discussion that year. The star in a white dress and long gloves reminded some of a housewife during cleaning, others of the main character of the series “Breaking Bad”, and the third of Captain America!

Lady Gaga



Lady Gaga and Keira Knightley

The netizens were equally inspired by the evening dresses of Chloe Moretz, Behati Prinsloo, Marion Cotillard, as well as the bright hairstyle of Kelly Osbourne. Here’s the result:



Chloe Moretz



Kelly Osbourne



Behati Prinsloo



Marion Cotillard

2016: DiCaprio’s triumph

The main theme of 2016 at the Oscars was, of course, the long-awaited victory of Leonardo DiCaprio in the Best Actor category for his work in the film The Survivor. Many Internet users even noted with some regret that now they will forever have to bury the precious subject for jokes about Leo’s fruitless efforts to finally get his first Oscar!



“Finally, no more jokes.”

“After all, your Monday doesn’t last as long as Leo expected his Oscar.”

“Tinder:” You and Oscar liked each other. “

“The inscription on the tombstone:” Memes about Leonardo DiCaprio and “Oscar” – 1994-2016 “. “Hi it’s me”.

Traditionally, they joked about the images of the star guests of the ceremony. In particular, that year went to the rapper The Weeknd and his hairstyle, as well as Heidi Klum and Alicia Vikander, as if they came out in their dresses from Disney fairy tales.



The weeknd







Olivia Wilde’s outfit was compared to a roll of toilet paper

Kate Winslet’s dress reminded many of a garbage bag





Margot Robbie

Rooney Mara: “When someone advises you to rely on your astrological forecast.” The weeknd

Heidi Klum: “When you have to walk the red carpet at 7 pm to fulfill Leonardo DiCaprio’s main wish by 9.”





Alicia Vikander



“When you try to avoid your ex at a party.”



2017: Gosling and the tourist

In 2017, Internet users joked most about the fact that initially the best film was mistakenly named “La La Land” by Damien Chazelle instead of the real winner of the year – the drama “Moonlight” directed by Barry Jenkins.

Many practiced humor, imagining how a similar situation could happen in the presidential elections, when the main candidates for the post were Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.



“And the Oscar goes to La La Land … No wait … Moonlight.”

La La Luna is the winner. “





The Oscar goes to La La Land … that is, Moonlight.

“Hillary Clinton wins the presidential election … That is, Donald Trump!”

La La Land wins! Donald Trump: This is fake news!

A separate category of memes was born after Ryan Gosling’s kiss with one of the tourists, who, allegedly, as part of an excursion group that year unexpectedly dropped in for the award. After Gosling’s kiss, the woman was so dumbfounded that many immediately began to joke that at that moment the actor whispered something completely shocking in her ear along the way.

Ryan Gosling: “Voldemort is alive.”





Ryan Gosling: “Moonlight really won.”

2018: Laurence’s rip-off and fish jokes

In 2018, the main award went to the film “The Shape of Water” directed by Guillermo del Toro, which genuinely outraged many film fans. In their memes on this topic, they emphasized that in fact, a completely different picture deserved victory this time – the crime drama Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, in which Frances McDormand played the main role.



“The shape of water”.



Meryl Streep

Those who did not want to joke about the nominees and laureates of the award practiced humor, looking at the photo of Jennifer Lawrence from the ceremony. The actress that evening was clearly in a good mood and almost never parted with a glass of wine. Amused netizens and the image of Meryl Streep for the ceremony, in which she resembled the Fairy Godmother from “Shrek”.







“Why did Meryl Streep attend the ceremony as the Fairy Godmother from Shrek?”



2019: Gaga and Cooper’s flirting and trolling over the outfits of the stars

The year before last, netizens found inspiration for the creation of memes in the lyrical performance of Oscar winners Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper with the song Shallow from the movie A Star is Born. Their number turned out to be so sensual and romantic that the audience immediately began to joke about the fact that after this evening Cooper would definitely have a serious conversation at home with his beloved at that time Irina Shayk.



“Me and a burrito.” “Me and someone who called me thin.” “Bradley Cooper is 100% sleeping on the couch today.” “When the pizza arrived earlier than you expected.” Kylie Jenner: “After the next step, I got pregnant.”

Internet users could not resist the traditional jokes about the outfits of the stars. So, Emma Stone’s dress was compared either with a chocolate waffle, or with a juicy steak, and Casey Musgraves’ outfit reminded them of a shower sponge.

Emma Stone



Billy Porter

“Me and you”.





“Okay, why did everyone at the Oscars change into washcloths?”

“Maybe this is a new trend?”



2020: kissing figurines and facial expressions of Billie Eilish

The main star of last year at the Oscars was South Korean director Bong Joon Ho, who that evening took away four statuettes for his work on the film “Parasites”. Bong Joon Ho did not hide his delight from the journalists and looked at the awards with affection, and at some point jokingly decided to “introduce” the two statuettes to each other, imagining that they had merged in a kiss. The director’s act immediately made him a hero of memes!

“I want someone to look at me the same way as Bong Joon Ho at his Oscar.”

There were other reasons to laugh: for example, some appreciated the indescribable emotions of Billie Eilish about the performance of rapper Eminem at the Oscars with the song Lose Yourself, while others were once again amused by Billy Porter’s shocking outfit, in which he reminded some Russian audience cartoon “Mystery of the Third Planet”.

“I sit, listen to the strange jokes of my teachers and shoot stories in style …”.

“When I remembered that tomorrow is Monday.”

Timothy Chalamet and Margot Robbie



“When you can’t leave the house because you don’t want to part with the sofa and your favorite blanket.”