“Veliky” went across Russia – Kommersant FM – Kommersant

A new film starring Johnny Depp was released in Russia. The drama “The Great” was presented at the Berlin Film Festival back in 2020, but has only now made it to cinemas. The actor played in it the American photographer Eugene Smith, who filmed the victims of an environmental disaster in Japan. On aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, reviews for the film were mixed – 63% positive. How did Johnny Depp appear in the film? And what career awaits him in the future? About this – Alexander Rassokhin.

Johnny Depp’s career has been going through hard times lately. Years of litigation followed after Amber Heard’s ex-wife accused him of violence. As a result, the actor lost at least $ 650 million and the opportunity to reappear on the screen as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean and Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts. “The Great” is Depp’s last film to date. He plays not a fictional hero or villain, but a real person – photojournalist Eugene Smith. In the early 70s, he took a famous series of photographs in Japan about people who suffered from mercury discharge into Minamata Bay for decades.

– I have to go to Japan and help them. – You are just a photographer, albeit an outstanding one. You won’t change anything. “Look, they’re looking into you. – How can they hide it? – Deal with him. – I will make a report that will blow up the world community.

The image of Smith in the film is not all that heroic. He is stuck in debt and drinks a lot amid depression – in this many saw Depp himself. Moreover, the actor not only played the main role, but also produced the film. And by his own admission, he felt “like digging up a treasure”, telling the story of a reporter.

Eugene Smith was an example in the profession not only in the United States, his work was also appreciated by colleagues in the Soviet Union, notes art critic and curator of exhibition projects Yevgeny Berezner: “His works are highly valued if they get to the market.

Smith was very influential in the development of photography in the Soviet Union, although access to his work was extremely limited.

Smith worked for many years with Life magazine, one of the most famous in the world, was married to an American of Japanese descent, took part in World War II, and was wounded. And the environmental project was in many ways partly a personal story. “





The premiere of “The Great” took place a year ago at the Berlin Film Festival. And there are still questions about the direction of Andrew Levitas. The columnist for The Independent, for example, criticizes the vagueness of the genre: “It is not clear whether this is a social drama or an artist’s reflection?” In addition, the authors of “The Great” speculate on a sensitive topic, notes the editor-in-chief of the Proficinema.ru portal Nina Romodanovskaya: “Disabled children are, of course, a rather difficult movie. An epic story when a photographer came and took the problem to some other level. Not the level of the local residents’ struggle with the plant, but the level of the struggle for the planet. It may be too pretentious, there is this moment in the picture and it is a little repulsive.

The viewer cannot fully empathize with what he sees. The feed is too poster-like.

If these shortcomings were absent, the film would probably have entered the competition of the Berlin Festival. “





Before The Great, Depp rarely produced films in which he starred himself. One such project was The Rum Diary of 2011, a film adaptation of the novel of the same name by gonzo journalist Hunter Thompson. In addition, in the late 90s, the actor himself directed the film “The Brave”, where he played an unlucky but selfless Indian. Now, Depp will probably have to launch his own projects more often, says Alexander Izotov, producer and president of Czar Pictures: “Actors’ career often develops in a sinusoidal manner. Such a large-scale actor like Johnny Depp should not disappear because of the scandals in which he was to some extent right, as we have all seen for ourselves. I think that now he needs to get into the film of some great director who will believe in him and who will help him return, as it was in the careers of John Travolta and many other actors whom the conditional Quentin Tarantino found and gave them a new life. Johnny Depp needs good material, a good director and a good project. “

There are only rumors about Depp’s future roles, and they are all connected with the name of his longtime friend, director Tim Burton. The media do not exclude that he will invite his favorite actor to star in remakes of the new versions of The Addams Family and the fantasy comedy Beetlejuice.

Elizaveta Skobtsova