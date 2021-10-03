https://ria.ru/20210210/rosomakha-1596698528.html

Viggo Mortensen explains why he didn’t play Wolverine

MOSCOW, February 10 – RIA Novosti. Danish-American actor Viggo Mortensen, who was nominated for the 2019 Oscar for his role in The Green Book, spoke on the Happy Sad Confused podcast why he refused to play Wolverine in the X-Men film series. director (Fall), explained that Brian Singer had offered him the role of Wolverine in 2000’s X-Men. Also … I took Henry (the son of an actor who is well versed in comics – Ed.) To that meeting with the director. I thought he would find out something interesting … Besides, I gave him permission to read the script, but he said: “No, in fact, it’s not at all like that.” Then, according to the actor, Singer began to “go out of his way” to explain to Henry why he allowed himself so “freely” to do with this or that detail As a result, the role went to Hugh Jackman, and Mortensen clarified that he can no longer imagine anyone else in this role. “In my opinion, he played great. I’m sure no one else could have done better, “added Mortensen.

2021

