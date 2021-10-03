Vin Diesel talks about crazy idea for new “Fast and the Furious”

The next chapter of the Fast and Furious movie series will be divided into two films, that is, Fast and Furious 10 will not be the ending of the story. What exactly the authors have in mind, of course, will be kept in the strictest confidence until the last moment. However, according to reliable sources of We Got This Covered, Vin Diesel has another madness in store. Diesel spoke about space flight as part of one of the films of the saga even during the Moscow premiere of Fast and Furious 5 in 2011, and in 2021, in the ninth Fast and the Furious, the heroes of Ludacris and Tyreese Gibson still went into near-earth orbit. And now it’s time to travel back in time. How exactly this will be implemented, while no one knows, but such a twist is seriously discussed by the project team. Perhaps, several flashbacks will be included in the plot that will reveal unknown aspects of the heroes’ past, or maybe the Fast and the Furious stars will use a real time machine to catch the cybercriminal Cypher.

Anything can be expected from Fast and Furious, which has long lost its attachment to the laws of physics. Compared to the first film in the series, released back in 2001, the ninth part looks like absolute madness. It can be assumed that something even crazier will be prepared for the finale, where everyone expects to make very good money. The premiere of “Fast and the Furious 10” should be expected no earlier than 2024.