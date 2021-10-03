Viner spoke about the absence of Japanese visas for Russian gymnasts for the World Cup :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to the President of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics Irina Viner-Usmanova, Vice-President of the International Federation Vasily Titov said that he would contact the Ambassador and the Foreign Ministry

Photo: AGN “Moscow”



The gymnasts of the Russian national team have not yet received visas to Japan to compete in the World Championships. The president of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics, the head coach of the national team Irina Viner-Usmanova told the journalists about this, TASS reports.

“We do not have visas to Japan yet. I have already talked with our vice-president of the international federation Vasily Nikolayevich Titov, and he said that he would turn to the ambassador and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ”Viner-Usmanova said.

“I have already said that everything can end with the fact that we will not have time to do anything and will not get to the World Cup,” she added.

The Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships will be held in the Japanese city of Kitakyushu from October 27 to 31.

Arina and Dina Averina (individual championship), Anastasia Bliznyuk, Olga Karaseva, Polina Orlova, Angelina Shkatova, Alisa Tishchenko and Maria Tolkacheva (group exercises) should take part in the tournament.