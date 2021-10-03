“We are beekeepers. We sweat “: Robert Downey Jr. explained why Tom Holland is the perfect Spider-Man

See, becoming Spider-Man is not easy. So why did Tom Holland become Spider-Man? This character is the gold standard in the MCU. Iron Man? Come on. When I became Iron Man, few people even heard of such a character, which means there was less pressure. But the Spider is different. Everyone knows Spider-Man. Andrew Garfield did a good job. Tobey Maguire did a good job. So I ask again: why did Tom Holland become the third?

Casting is important, but that’s not all. As I said, it all comes down to being able to wear this robe. To the ability to withstand all the difficulties that will fall on the one who accepts it. Marvel fans are amazing and terribly loyal. They will consume you. They want it. Spider-Man’s mantle is clouding, difficult to deal with. Add to that what still needs to be worked hard. It’s insanely difficult. But Tom can handle it, I tell you. He is a beekeeper.

Me, Tom, the guys at Marvel – we are the beekeepers. There is nothing sexy about it. It’s hot in these damn suits. You can’t see us, but we’re sweating to make sweet syrupy nectar for our bosses. We are all beekeepers. Overpaid beekeepers. The great thing about Tom is that he has something of Chaplin. He’s a noble cockney. Do you know where the word “cockney” comes from? Middle English “coken-ey” or “cock egg” [cockʼs egg] – a small shapeless egg. The volume is different. He has courage. He needs him, and I understand that. And I’m very glad he added that radical touch to Rousseau’s Downward. The circle has closed. “