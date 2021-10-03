Weekly Results: Bitcoin Price Rises Above $ 47,000, and Binance Blocks Users’ Assets

The price of bitcoin crossed the $ 47,000 mark, El Salvador showed preparations for mining on the energy of the volcano, Binance blocked user assets and other events of the outgoing week.

Bitcoin price crossed the $ 47,000 mark. Ethereum – above $ 3200

The first cryptocurrency started the week with a fall: on Monday, September 27, its price fell by 2.4%, on Tuesday – by another 2.7%. Having reached the local bottom below $ 41,000, quotes began to grow on Wednesday.

On Friday, October 1, bitcoin gained almost 10%, the price climbed above $ 48,000. Over the weekend, digital gold was trading near this mark. At the time of writing, it is priced at $ 47,848.

BTC / USDT hourly chart of Binance exchange. Data: TradingView.

The second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization also showed positive dynamics. Ethereum quotes rose more than 11% over the week. At the time of writing, the asset is trading near $ 3400.

Binance Hourly ETH / USDT Chart. Data: TradingView.



Bitcoin pulled other assets from the top 10 by market capitalization with it. Almost all of them, with the exception of Cardano, closed the week in the green. Solana gained 26.7%, Binance Coin – 21.7%.

Data: CoinGecko.

According to the Messari service, of the digital assets over the past week, the utility token of the distributed network for IoT-devices MXC. Its price increased by more than 87%, and its capitalization amounted to $ 107 million.

Data: Messari.

The Sentinel cryptocurrency fell the most. Its price fell by more than 35%, and its capitalization fell to $ 229 million.

Data: Messari.

The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market was $ 2.22 trillion. Bitcoin dominance index rose to 40.7%.

Alibaba will ban the sale of mining equipment and Bitmain will move production. Mining pools SparkPool and Beepool announced the termination of work

From October 8, 2021, the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba will ban the sale of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency mining hardware on its platform due to China’s policies.

The manufacturer of equipment for the extraction of digital assets Bitmain announced the impending suspension of sales to residents of China and the migration of production from the city of Shenzhen, located near Hong Kong, to other countries.

The largest Ethereum mining pool, SparkPool, has ceased operations for the same reason. A complete shutdown of services occurred on September 30, after which the pool said goodbye to the users. The next day, BeePool made a similar statement.

The country’s authorities have closed access to the popular analytical resources CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap. Analysts concluded that the Great Firewall of China was used for this.

Mining pool F2Pool announced the suspension of services to Chinese users. The company reserved the right to block their accounts. Days later, three more companies introduced restrictions – the BitMart and Biki exchanges, as well as the Feixiaohao analytical platform.

Former head of BTCC exchange Bobby Lee predicted that the measures will spread to over-the-counter platforms.

Bitfinex paid $ 23.5 million in fees to transfer 100,000 USDT. Miner returned funds

The DeversiFi decentralized exchange owned by Bitfinex, due to a technical error, made a transaction for 100,000 USDT on the Ethereum network with a commission of $ 23.5 million. It turned out that the problem was in the EthereumJS library. The transaction itself was carried out using EIP-1559, but only $ 25 was incurred.

Later, Bitfinex CTO Paolo Ardoino announced that the miner had fully refunded the funds. The Binance exchange helped to establish contact with him.

Binance Freezes Users’ Assets Due To Potential Suex Link

ForkLog was contacted by six users of the Binance cryptocurrency exchange, who were blocked due to their alleged connection with the unsanctioned exchanger Suex. The total amount of funds blocked on their accounts exceeded $ 630,000.

All of these blockages occurred between September 21-23, some of them did not even know about Suex. On September 28, restrictions were removed from all accounts.

The media reported on the hacking of thousands of Coinbase user accounts

Unknown hackers allegedly hacked about six thousand user accounts of the Coinbase cryptocurrency exchange. They exploited a vulnerability to bypass SMS two-factor authentication.

Bleeping Computer published a letter from the company to the victims, which refers to a large-scale hack from March to May 2021. The attack required an email address with access, a password, and an associated phone number.

Elon Musk urged the US authorities to refrain from regulating the cryptoindustry

Speaking at the Code Conference, Tesla CEO Elon Musk urged the US government to stay away from regulating the cryptocurrency market:

“I think it’s impossible to destroy cryptocurrency, but governments can slow down its progress,” said the billionaire.

The media learned about the plans of the US authorities to equate issuers of stablecoins with banks

The administration of US President Joe Biden is considering the possibility of including issuers of stablecoins in the legal framework. They can be presented with the same requirements that are used in the regulation of the banking industry.

Earlier chapter Fed Jerome Powell said the agency has no plans to ban cryptocurrencies following the example of the People’s Bank of China. He noted that some digital assets need to be included in the legal framework. In particular, his comment was about stablecoins.

According to US Senator Cynthia Lamis, the latter should be fully backed by cash and cash equivalents.

Powell also invited US lawmakers to get involved in the digital dollar. According to him, the basis for the release CBDC may become laws governing the activities of the Federal Reserve.

Robert Kiyosaki predicted stock market crash and allowed bitcoin to fall

Bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad author and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki predicted “a giant stock market crash in October.” According to him, the same fate awaits gold, silver and bitcoin.

Twitter demonstrated the work of the NFT verification system

Twitter Marketing Head Justin Taylor posted a video demonstrating an interface for working with non-fungible tokens (NFT). The social platform will allow members to use the latter as avatars.

Here’s a sneak peek👀 on what we’re working on for NFT profile verification. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/Z8c6tH3BBy – Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) September 29, 2021

Ethereum developer accused of collaborating with DPRK pleads guilty

Former Ethereum Foundation researcher Virgil Griffith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Griffith came to an agreement with the prosecutor’s office on one charge. Under this deal, he faces from 63 to 78 months in prison – the court is to deliver a verdict on January 13, 2022.

The developers have named the date of the first update in the Ethereum 2.0 network

The first update of the Beacon Chain called Altair is scheduled for 10:56:23 UTC on October 27, 2021 – the developers intend to publish releases for the mainnet on October 4. After that, users will be able to upgrade the client software.

Gold-Backed Stablecoin Coming to Cardano Network

MELD, a startup in the Cardano ecosystem, has partnered with Nigerian mobile operator Tingo Holdings and tokenization provider Ubuntu Tribe to announce the creation of a gold-backed stablecoin.

The security of the token will be the precious metal mined in an artisanal and environmentally friendly way in Africa and South America.

El Salvador showed preparation for mining bitcoin on the energy of the volcano

President of El Salvador Nayyib Bukele published a video showing preparations for the extraction of bitcoin at one of the geothermal energy facilities.

Later, Bukele posted a screenshot of the first Satoshi mined – El Salvador officially started mining the first cryptocurrency using volcanic energy.

