West Side Story 2021: Everything We Know About The Movie | Vogue Ukraine

Steven Spielberg has unveiled a teaser for the highly anticipated West Side Story musical. The film will be released on December 10, but for now, let’s tell you what to expect from the remake of the cult tape of 1961, which won 10 Oscars.

In the 1950s, when composer Leonard Bernstein and poet Stephen Sondheim worked on the Broadway adaptation of Shakespeare’s cult play Romeo and Juliet, they did not expect their work to be such a huge success. From the Broadway production to the big screen in 1961, the musical was an event, and the film of the same name by Robert Wise won 10 Oscars and went down in history as one of the best American film musicals. Moreover, they could not have expected that almost 50 years after their creation, their story will be reimagined by one of the greatest American directors of all time – Steven Spielberg.

How the idea of ​​the musical was born

NIKO TAVERNISE / TWENTIETH CENTURY STUDIOS (for Vanity Fair)

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Steven Spielberg revealed that he has been in love with West Side Story since childhood. “My mom was a classical pianist. Our whole house was filled with classical music albums, and I grew up surrounded by classical music. West Side Story was actually the first piece of popular music our family allowed themselves to listen to at home. I fell in love with him as a child. West Side Story was one obsessive temptation that I finally succumbed to. “

West Side Story is an adaptation of the Romeo and Juliet story set in 1950s New York. The main characters are Tony and Maria, teenagers from two rival street gangs who fall in love. Based on a screenplay by Tony Kushner, who previously worked with Spielberg on Munich and Lincoln, the plot is similar to the original musical by Leonard Bernstein and is based much more on the Broadway version, including dance routines, than on Robert Wise’s 1961 film. …

Cast

NIKO TAVERNISE / TWENTIETH CENTURY STUDIOS (for Vanity Fair)

The actors were chosen among 30 thousand applicants for the role – according to Silberg, this is the largest casting in his career since the movie “Schindler’s List”. Starring Ansel Elgort, known for his films Baby Drive, The Billionaire Club and The Goldfinch. He will play the role of Tony, a member of the Polish gang called “Planes”. Debutante Rachel Zegler, who will surely wake up a star after this film, plays the role of his lover. A young high school student from New Jersey was selected for the role after a viral video showed how beautifully she sings the song Shallow. The rest of the cast includes promising actors such as Ezra Menas, Ben Cook, David Alvarez, and two Broadway stars, Mike Feist and Paloma Garcia-Lee. Also appearing will be Rita Moreno, who played Anita in the 1961 original film.

Where did the shooting take place?

Filming began in the summer of 2020 and took place primarily in New York City, Harlem, near the San Juan Hill area where the original 1961 West Side Story was filmed. Some scenes will also be filmed in New Jersey. “It was an unprecedented journey: a joyful, overwhelming, endlessly amazing introduction to the history and score of one of the world’s greatest musicals,” Spielberg wrote in a letter to viewers after filming the film. “We filmed West Side Story all over New York, from Flatbush to Fort Trion Park. The city gave us its beauty and energy, and we were deeply imbued with its spirit. “

Music

NIKO TAVERNISE / TWENTIETH CENTURY STUDIOS (for Vanity Fair)

American composer David Newman, known for his work on Anastasia, Ice Age and War of the Roses, is responsible for the new adaptation of the musical. The Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra participates in the music recording.