What does Dwayne Scala Johnson eat?

In April, filming began for the new superhero film Black Adam, based on the DC comic of the same name, starring Dwayne Johnson. Picture – spin-off of the film “Shazam!” 2019 – will tell about the main enemy of Captain Marvel, who spent 5,000 years in prison.

Johnson, including who is the producer of the film, is extremely responsible for the big role of the ancient Egyptian villain. A separate point of preparation was, of course, training, which has not stopped for 6 months.

The well-known personal trainer, Dave Rienzi, is in charge of the program, who monitors the progress on the way to a truly superhero body of Dwayne on a daily basis.

The actor, who ranks third in the world in popularity on Instagram, eagerly shares his dinners, snacks and nutritional hacks. For example, after a leg workout (which Skala definitely doesn’t miss!), The plate looks like this: brown rice, finely chopped beef tenderloin, fresh pineapple and broccoli. From drinks – only a glass of water!

