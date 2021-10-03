What the adopted son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman looks like now, whom everyone considers an unsociable savage

Connor recently posted a photo on Instagram Stories that he took right after the haircut. It is not known what prompted the guy to change his image, but he decisively got rid of all the hair on his head. The hair has disappeared completely, and the beard has noticeably improved – from an overgrown bush, it has turned rather into a neat stubble.

The changes in the guy’s image are really impressive, so tabloids around the world have started to tell their readers about it. However, most were shocked that the son of one of the most beautiful couples in the entire history of Hollywood, in principle, could look like this. In fairness, it should be noted that Connor is not the actors’ own son. They adopted a boy in the late nineties. After the divorce of his parents, the young man stayed with his father and was often in his company during social events.

From childhood, Connor and his sister were brought up by Tom Scientology church, which many take for an ordinary sect. And, if, having matured, the girl left the new religious movement, the guy still lives in the Scientology commune in Clearwater, Florida.