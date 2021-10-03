Where was Pitt? Angelina Jolie accused the famous director of harassment

The large actress Angelina Jolie accused the famous film producer of harassment. The star shared the details of the horror experienced with reporters. So, Jolie said that on the set of the 1998 tape “The Vicissitudes of Love” she became a victim of the “courtship” of Harvey Weinstein. Later, this story for a long time caused Jolie to panic.

In this story, Brad Pitt also got it. Jolie said that her husband at that time did nothing to intercede for her. Moreover, Pitt later agreed to star in Quentin Tarantino’s 2009 film Inglourious Basterds, co-produced by Weinstein. It is owned by Weinstein.

“I never spoke or worked with him again. It was hard for me when Brad did it, – said Jolie in an interview with The Guardian. – We fought over this. Of course it hurt. “

Later, Weinstein responded to the accusations and said: Jolie is just promoting on his good name.

“This is a blatant lie. I’m sure all men and women in the world are interested in Angelina Jolie. Does this mean that the whole world is harassing you? ” – conveyed a public appeal to the actress Weinstein through his assistant.

Photo source: Legion-media

Author: Alina Krylova