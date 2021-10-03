Which actor has been attacked most often by Twitter users?

In early September, Twitter introduced a new feature – “security mode”, with which users of the social network will be able to filter unwanted comments and offensive content. Agency TechShielder found out which of the Hollywood stars were most often noted in tweets with negative content. A total of 35 thousand publications were analyzed: the last 500 of the 70 most popular artists.

Topping the top of the most “hated” actress Kristen Bell (2.6 million subscribers), known for the films “Bad Moms”, “Burlesque” and others. 39% of tweets where she was tagged had a negative connotation. The second place in the ranking with 38% was taken by Tom Holland (6.1 million subscribers), who became widely known for his role as Spider-Man in the films of the same name. Dwayne Johnson (15.3 million), nicknamed The Rock, is the star of the Fast and Furious franchise. The share of negativity in the total number of tweets with him also exceeded a third, amounting to 35%. More than a quarter of such publications were counted by Leonardo DiCaprio, Zendea, Tom Cruise, Emma Watson, Tom Hiddleston and Tom Hanks.

Reese Witherspoon (69%), Chris Hemsworth (63%) and Chris Evans (62%) were the most favorite actors whose names appear more often in tweets with a positive message.

