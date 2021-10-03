Who Replaced Scarlett Johansson As Black Widow In MCU

The third episode of the animated series “What if…?”Officially became available for viewing, and it revealed what it would be like if the world lost the Avengers before the team of Earth’s greatest heroes was formed.

As expected, the episode featured members of the original team, including Tony Stark and Natasha Romanoff, but was not voiced by Robert Downey Jr. or Scarlett Johansson. Now we have found out who gave the voices to the beloved heroes.

They were Lake Bell (Black Widow / Natasha Romanoff), known for voicing Poison Ivy in another animated series, “Harley quinn“, And Mick Wingert (Tony Stark / Iron Man), best known for his voice acting for Poe in”Kung Fu Panda: Paws of Fate“. You can see the credits with the inclusion of performers below:

However, it’s a shame that the animated series couldn’t bring back all the MCU cast. On the other hand, given that episodes of the show show alternate realities, it might make sense that some of the characters are voiced by other people.

New episodes of the animated series “What if…?”Are published every Wednesday.