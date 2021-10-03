Who will be the next Wolverine: comment by Hugh Jackman

The comic book star is sure that a replacement has already been found for him.

Perhaps the most pressing question that now concerns Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman is whether he will return to the role of the mutant Wolverine in superhero films or not. In another interview, the 52-year-old said that his announcement of completing the role after the 2017 film Logan was honest.

“I have been involved in this franchise for almost two decades. If asked about a successor, I would of course suggest Tom Hardy. But I’m sure that someone has already been chosen, this actor was just told to keep quiet, ”Hugh told 7days with a smile.

Aragorn from “The Lord of the Rings” explains why he turned down the role of Wolverine in “X-Men”Viggo Mortensen could well have landed the role that would later become a star for Hugh Jackman.

The actor said that the glory of Wolverine did not come to him immediately. The first five years of his participation in the X-Men films, viewers did not particularly associate Jackman with this movie hero.

“I remember once I was sitting in the car, and on the street two guys were discussing whether I was a Wolverine or not. They did not come to a consensus, – the actor recalls with a laugh. “Until I showed my driver’s license, thus ending the discussion.”

We add that the chances of becoming Tom Hardy the new Wolverine are very small, since he already shines in the role of one of the antiheroes of Marvel comics – the nemesis of Spider-Man Venom.

See also:

There are even more interesting videos on our YouTube channel.