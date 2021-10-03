Why Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are suing

The actress is ready to provide evidence of domestic violence by her ex-husband

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are back in court. Recently it became known that the actress accused her ex-husband of domestic violence. It seemed that over the past year, the ex-spouses were able to improve relations and even began to communicate for the sake of the children, but Jolie did not forgive the insults.

Pitt, as insiders say, is terrified of what is happening and completely devastated. The actor was especially wounded when the children testified against him. Recall that shortly after the divorce, Pitt admitted that he had problems with alcohol and illegal substances, but he underwent rehabilitation and got rid of addiction.

By the way, a few years after breaking up with Angelina, Brad decided to improve relations with another ex-wife. The actor apologized to Jennifer Aniston for treason. The actress was able to forgive the ex-spouse, and they again began to closely communicate. In a new scandal, Aniston sided with Pitt and supported him.

“Jennifer wanted Brad to know that she would be there for him no matter what. She told him again that she would appear in court if necessary, although she knows it will never come to that. She told him that she knew he would have done the same for her. It’s not that they are together again or not together. She just really loves Brad, “- said the insider.

Fans are trying to understand why Jolie is so eager to destroy her ex-husband. According to one of the versions, Angelina is still offended by Brad and cannot survive the fact that he came out dry, and his career did not crash. According to the other, Angelina has strong feelings for Brad and is jealous of him for everything that moves.

Over the years, Pitt has been credited with novels with various actresses more than once, but none of them has been confirmed. Insiders all this time reported that Angelina was sharply against Brad’s meetings with children, as soon as rumors appeared that he had a new passion. And Aniston’s support for Pitt allegedly infuriates Jolie.