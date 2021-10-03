Why Bill Gates and Oprah Winfrey Love The Gift by Edith Eger | Vogue Ukraine

The publishing house # bibliography has published a book by the famous psychotherapist Edith Eger “The Gift” – a New York Times bestseller, which has won over millions of readers around the world. We tell why this book, among whose fans Oprah Winfrey and Barack Obama, is worth your attention.

Edith Eger, a prominent psychotherapist and survivor of Auschwitz, never planned to write a book. But Zimbardo, a renowned psychologist and professor at Stanford University, convinced her to talk about her life and become a woman’s voice in the story of Auschwitz. She wrote her first book at the age of 90. Choice immediately became a worldwide bestseller and received several prestigious literary awards. Bill Gates recommended reading it. Oprah Winfrey wrote that this book changed her life forever and repeatedly invited Dr. Eger for interviews that came out during the first lockdown in 2020 and became a support for many.

In her book of memoirs, Choice, she describes what her life was like before Auschwitz, how she survived in a concentration camp and how she freed herself from her trauma, and finally, how she became a psychotherapist. And here are the stories of her patients and advice on how to cope with difficulties. Edith Eger did not plan to write a second book, but after the release of “Choice” she received letters and messages in her social networks from readers from different countries; they asked for more details on how to deal with trauma. As a result, the doctor wrote the book The Gift, which is a practical guide to getting rid of anxiety and suffering; a book on how to take care of your mental health and free yourself from the prisons that we build in our head.

Edith Eger – Outstanding Psychotherapist Survivor of Auschwitz

Eger discusses 12 problems in The Gift, 12 mental prisons in which anyone can get stuck. Whether it is fear of loneliness, or the loss of a loved one, rejection of one’s body, or an imposter’s complex, resentment or a victim’s complex, despair or condemnation – Edith Eger explains why this happens, how you can work with it, and at the end of each section gives tasks that will help you to survive difficulties and find yourself real. This book is like 12 sessions with a psychotherapist. Most of the exercises and assignments that are at the end of each section, Edith Eger advises to do it regularly, and you can read the book in any order.

In her practice, Dr. Eger focuses on the approach of Martin Selingman and positive psychology, on the principles of cognitive-behavioral therapy, on the works of Karl Rogers and Victor Frankl, who were her mentors. Let us tell in more detail about what fears of a modern person Edith Eger writes about, and what advice he gives to the reader:

1. How not to become a victim

Everyone experiences resentment or suffering at some point. We cannot influence this, but we have a choice of how to perceive this situation – to be a victim or a survivor, writes Edith Eger. The victim always asks “Why me?”, “Why?”, And the survivor – “What’s next?”, “What can I do to solve the problem?”

2. How not to avoid your injuries

We often try not to remember what we have experienced, we don’t want to tell anyone about it, we don’t want to hear or see things and people that remind of them. We say: “I don’t want to think about it”, “I don’t want to hear about it”. But manifestation is the opposite of depression. When we deny any feelings, we cannot express and let them go, Eger advises.

3. About self-depreciation and self-neglect

One of the biggest fears is being abandoned: in childhood – by parents, in adulthood – by loved ones. Because of this fear, we are convinced that we must always prove our worth, we must deserve someone’s love. Dr. Eger explains that the most important thing is, first of all, to love yourself.

4. How not to hush up your feelings

We are very often not honest with ourselves, with our partners, loved ones, writes Eger. We are uncomfortable or afraid to tell the truth, or we want to avoid arguments and tension. Honesty, the author concludes, begins with the ability to tell the truth to yourself.

5. How not to be shy and not blame yourself

It is a common problem to be afraid of criticism and to criticize ourselves. Convincing yourself “I’m not worthy” or “I’m not worthy” is to be a prisoner. Freedom is to accept ourselves, even when we’re imperfect, and not try to be perfect, Eger advises.

6. How to deal with losses

When we lose someone or something, we often plunge into a state of endless sadness and pain. But each of us has the ability to focus not on what’s lost, but on what’s left, Eger writes.

7. How to behave in conflict situations

Many try to avoid conflicts at work or in the family, but these good intentions often hide a desire to change someone, to prove their case. Freedom comes when you let go of the need to always be right, Edig Eger writes.

8. How not to get stuck in grudges

Constant anger and irritation is the strongest destroyer of intimacy. The reason for this anger is that someone does not live up to our expectations. But the expectations generated by our imagination only make us not free, Eger is sure.

9. How to deal with paralyzing fear

We never know what will happen, it is difficult to predict who will harm us. Peace – dangerous, but that does not mean that we should become slaves to fear. We can learn to live with him.

10. Why you shouldn’t judge others

When we condemn others, we harm ourselves first of all. To suppress Nazism or any other evil, we must start with ourselves. For your own sake, let go of judgment and choose empathy, Eger advises.

11. How to avoid despair

Difficulties can plunge us into despair. In such cases, we should rely on hope, which can give rise to interest in what will happen next, and which will motivate us not to give up – this is Eger’s position.

12. Why you need to forgive

When we forgive our offenders, we free ourselves from suffering. This is not about them, this is about us, advises Edith Eger.