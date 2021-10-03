Why is Alexander Kerzhakov’s Nizhny Novgorod so successful? – October 3, 2021

It’s early October. Nizhny Novgorod still has the most budgetary squad in the league according to Transfermarkt, but Alexander Kerzhakov’s team regularly scalps. First, Sochi suffered – it seemed like luck and accident. Then Nizhny pulled Spartak in Moscow – they blamed the top club on the crisis. Then there was a strong-willed victory over Dynamo – then they started talking louder about Kerzhakov. Finally, there was a trip to Kazan: a 1: 0 victory, cool counterattacks and complete helplessness of the status “Rubin”.

It turns out that in a couple of months, Nizhny punished three participants in the European competition, and also hooked one of the current leaders of the RPL. References to coincidences no longer work, so you have to look for patterns.

Firstly, Kerzhakov has a clear trick: in the youth team, in Tom, and now in Nizhny, he always set the guys up for crazy intensity at the beginning of matches. It may sound crazy (tactical gurus have long disbelieved in the effectiveness of emotional attitudes), but Kerzhakov knows Russian football too well. Local clubs got used to playing a full minute by the 25th – Spartak (twice) and Arsenal paid for it (he won, but still let in at the beginning of the match). Now Nizhny’s opponents are subconsciously expecting crazy pressure in the opening, so they play extremely carefully. The same “Rubin”, in fact, stood almost the entire first half, just not to grab a shot from Kerzhakov.

Secondly, Nizhny plays great set pieces. Again, I remember “Spartak” and “Arsenal”, which flew in from the corners. The same could happen with Rubin: Gotsuk was left alone and threw the ball into Dupin’s goal, but the national team goalkeeper managed. The third trump card of Kerzhakov is the experience of the players. Sometimes this factor works against, but in Nizhny Novgorod (the fifth in average age RPL team) there are no problems. The whole backbone is men who were born in the nineties, and many in the first half. Plus 35-year-old Kozlov, who works in such a way that others are simply ashamed to be lazy: at Nizhny, he is now the same motivator as Cristiano is at Manchester United.

By the way, self-giving is another principle of Kerzhakov. He conveyed to the guys that there is only one way to gain points, losing in class: do not make mistakes at all and do not turn off. As soon as someone yawns, it is difficult for Nizhny: hello to the stupid defense in the match against Rostov and Nigmatullin’s blooper in the game against Arsenal. But in general, the Nizhny Novgorodians almost never make mistakes: even with Spartak, the hosts’ only return goal came after Ponce’s super-shot, which was simply impossible to take.

Finally, there is an explanation why Nizhny plays at home many times worse than away. Analyst Vyacheslav Palagin has already noted that Kerzhakov’s team owns the ball on average 50% of the time at their own stadium, and only 40% on the road, so the difference is really noticeable. When you have a clearly truncated clip and poor attacking choices, the best strategy is to throw the ball and catch your opponent on the counterattack. On this, in duels with Kerzhakov, the RPL giants were burned.

Globally, Nizhny really deserves respect – this is not only the main opening of the season, but also a team that neutralizes the main complaint of Russian fans. When the conditional national team of the country fails the next tournament, people are indignant from the couch: they ran badly, did not try, did not die on the field. “Nizhny” always gives all the best – this can be seen both in the players’ faces in the last seconds, and in the stably hoarse Kerzhakov during a flash interview. So, for some reason, it’s nice to root for this strange (and until recently almost beggar) project. It seems that there is no longer a question of direct flight – and this is insanely cool.