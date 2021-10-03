Will Smith talks about his worst film ever – Rambler / Movie

American actor Will Smith named the worst and best films of his career. This is reported by Deadline, citing an interview with the GQ star.

Smith participated in a video interview in which he read out questions from fans on the social network Twitter. One fan asked about the worst and best films of his career.

Speaking of the worst film, he called the picture “Wild, Wild West”. It came out in 1999.

“Worst? I don’t know … “Wild, Wild West” is still a big thorn in me. Seeing myself in caps … I don’t like it, ”said the actor. (Note. “Rambler” – chaps – work clothes of a cowboy, which are leather pads with a belt for trousers)

In addition, Smith stated that for the role in this film, he had to give up work in “The Matrix.”

The actor named “Men in Black” and “The Pursuit of Happiness” the best films in his career. In his opinion, these films are “almost perfect”.

The painting “Wild, Wild West” was released in 1999. This is a fantastic comedy that follows two 70s super-agents who rescue a fictional US president from a villain.