Will Smith talks about how he has changed in a month of weight loss marathon

Actor Will Smith, who was recently accused of being overweight by followers, posted a video on his Instagram social network in which he talked about his plans to lose weight and regain great shape. The star of “Men in Black” and other famous films complains of being overweight and prepares to drive herself to the gym without regret.

Will Smith (photo from open sources)

The actor is determined to lose weight, remove fat folds and improve his health. In addition, Smith said what he himself thinks about his current figure.

“This is so disgusting. This body that carried me through the entire pandemic and countless days when I was ‘grazing’ by the refrigerator. I like my body, but I want to feel better,” – said Smith.

Further, Will in his video showed that he had already begun to work on himself. The actor attends workouts in the gym, trains at home and diligently performs the entire weight loss program.

Will Smith has been nominated twice for an Academy Award, five times for a Golden Globe. He is a Grammy Award-winning hip-hop artist.

As previously reported 52-year-old actor, star of the films “Focus” and “Bad Boys” Will Smith is an avid user of the social network Instagram. He shares funny videos and photos with fans, and does not hesitate to showcase his real self.Recently, he posted a photo on the network in which he showed that the quarantine introduced due to the coronavirus pandemic and night snacks were done with his athletic body. Will Smith admitted that he is now in the worst shape in his life.

