Will Smith to star in a special comedy episode of Netflix

The upcoming project has not yet received an official name. The comedy special will include various sketches and pranks

According to Variety, Will Smith will star as well as host the one-hour comedy episode from Netflix. He will also executive produce.

The rush will include various sketches, musical performances, pranks and heart-to-heart conversations with celebrities. The project will be launched at the end of 2021.

The comedy special is produced by Westbrook Studios, owned by Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Westbrook Studios was founded in 2019 by a four-member creative team: Will and Jada Smith, producer Miguel Melendez and CEO Kosaku Yada.

Will Smith’s last major work on the big screen was the action comedy Bad Boys Forever. The 2020 film received a warm welcome from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received 76% approval and grossed $ 426 million at the box office. The list of future projects of the actor includes the sports drama “King Richard”, as well as the fourth part of “Bad Boys”.