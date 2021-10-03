Will Smith visited Chef CZN Burak: It was fantastic!

Tatiana ODD 25 February 10:26

Hollywood actor Will Smith, during his trip around the world, could not stand it and looked to the world famous chef CZN Burak. The picture was taken in Dubai. On it, the kitchenmaster holds a huge cake, in which is not less than a meter. The name of the Hollywood star is inscribed on it in dark letters. Judging by the stories of CZN Burak, Will Smith also tasted the special baklava prepared by the skillful hands of a Turkish chef.

– We went half the world and had to try CZN Burak food – it was fantastic, – confessed actor on his page.

Burak Ozdemir, nicknamed CZN Burak, is a Turkish chef and restaurateur. He owns the Hatay Civilizations Table restaurant chain: Taksim, Aksaray, Etiler and a branch in Dubai (UAE). CZN Burak has 1.7 million Facebook followers and 21 million Instagram followers. For comparison, the Hollywood star has 105 million on Facebook and 51 million on Instagram.

CZN Burak is only 26 years old and already competes with the kitchen star Salt Bae. Nusret Gokce also works in Turkey, but specializes in meat dishes. On Instagram, he has 33 million subscribers.

