Will Smith will forget everything in the new Netflix movie, media writes

MOSCOW, July 29 – RIA Novosti. Streaming service Netflix has acquired the rights to an action movie titled “Fast & amp; Loose” starring Will Smith, developed by STXfilms and directed by David Leitch (“John Wick,” “Deadpool 2”), Deadline reported. The film will tell about a man who wakes up in the Mexican city of Tijuana and does not remember anything. However, he somehow manages to piece together his past and find out that he lived a double life: as a crime boss and as an undercover CIA agent. The script for the tape was written by John and Erich Hober, who previously worked on the RED action series starring Bruce Willis and Helen Mirren. The rest of the details, including the full cast and release date, have yet to be revealed, but as Deadline notes, Smith and Leitch are very busy right now. The actor is engaged in a remake of the 1987 comedy Airplane, Train and Car, the thriller Liberation, and the sports drama King Richard. Litch recently completed work on the action movie Speed ​​Train opposite Brad Pitt. “The fall guy” starring Ryan Gosling and the Netflix thriller “Kate” starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson.

