https://ria.ru/20210729/willsmith-1743305279.html
Will Smith will forget everything in the new Netflix movie, media writes
Will Smith will forget everything in the new Netflix movie, the media write – Russia news today
Will Smith will forget everything in the new Netflix movie, media writes
Streaming service Netflix has acquired the rights to an action movie called “Fast & Loose” starring Will Smith, developed by STXfilms and directed by … RIA Novosti, 07/29/2021
2021-07-29T04: 07
2021-07-29T04: 07
2021-07-29T04: 07
culture
Will Smith
netflix
culture News
movies and TV series
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148311/38/1483113886_0:298:3403:2212_1920x0_80_0_0_821ef2957e5de6ecc14768df217bbff0.jpg
MOSCOW, July 29 – RIA Novosti. Streaming service Netflix has acquired the rights to an action movie titled “Fast & amp; Loose” starring Will Smith, developed by STXfilms and directed by David Leitch (“John Wick,” “Deadpool 2”), Deadline reported. The film will tell about a man who wakes up in the Mexican city of Tijuana and does not remember anything. However, he somehow manages to piece together his past and find out that he lived a double life: as a crime boss and as an undercover CIA agent. The script for the tape was written by John and Erich Hober, who previously worked on the RED action series starring Bruce Willis and Helen Mirren. The rest of the details, including the full cast and release date, have yet to be revealed, but as Deadline notes, Smith and Leitch are very busy right now. The actor is engaged in a remake of the 1987 comedy Airplane, Train and Car, the thriller Liberation, and the sports drama King Richard. Litch recently completed work on the action movie Speed Train opposite Brad Pitt. “The fall guy” starring Ryan Gosling and the Netflix thriller “Kate” starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson.
https://ria.ru/20210714/wandavision-1741208702.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148311/38/1483113886_221-0:3246:2269_1920x0_80_0_0_561008f1534824f6f5d4c43be6b084ce.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
will smith, netflix, culture news, movies and TV series
The film will tell about a man who wakes up in the Mexican city of Tijuana and does not remember anything. However, he somehow manages to piece together his past and find out that he lived a double life: as a crime boss and as an undercover CIA agent.
The script for the tape was written by John and Erich Hober, who previously worked on the RED action series starring Bruce Willis and Helen Mirren.
The rest of the details, including the full cast and release date, have not yet been disclosed.
Now, as Deadline notes, Smith and Leitch are very busy. The actor is engaged in a remake of the 1987 comedy Airplane, Train and Car, the thriller Liberation, and the sports drama King Richard.
Litch recently completed work on the action movie High Speed Train starring Brad Pitt. The director’s upcoming projects include the drama “The fall guy” starring Ryan Gosling and the Netflix thriller “Kate” starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson.
The director of the series “WandaVision” will direct a new film in the Star Trek franchise