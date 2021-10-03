Will Smith’s daughter Willow explains why she prefers polyamory in relationships

Willow Smith

In the new episode of the show Red Table Talk, Will Smith’s 20-year-old daughter Willow spoke about her sex life and admitted that she is polyamorous (polyamory is a form of non-monogamy when love relationships with several people are allowed at the same time).

She raised this topic in a conversation with her mother Jada Pinkett-Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris (together they hosted this show before). Their opinions on the topic of discussion were divided. So, Willow’s grandmother suggested that all this is primarily related to sex, while Willow’s mother supported her daughter and said that she was sympathetic to polyamory.

Willow Smith

Let’s say you’ve never been a person who needs constant sex, but your partner is. Are you going to say, “Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?” This is one of the reasons why I became interested in polyamory, because I did not get to know it through the lens of sexuality. In my group of friends, I am the only polyamorous person, and I have the least sex of all,

– argued her position Willow, answering her grandmother.

Willow Smith with Mom and Grandma on Red Table Talk

If someone perceives this as an opportunity to constantly have sex with whoever you want, then this does not suit me. It doesn’t match my views

Willow explained her understanding of polyamory.

In polyamory, the main foundation is the freedom to create a style of relationship that works for you, and not just go into monogamy, because that is what everyone around you thinks is right. I thought, how can I structure my approach to relationships with this in mind? In addition, polyamory research shows that the main reasons a monogamous relationship or marriage breaks down is infidelity.

Willow said.

This isn’t the first time Willow has taken an interest in polyamorous relationships. In June 2019, the singer and actress revealed that she loves “men and women alike” during a similar discussion about polyamorous relationships.

I’m not one of those people who are constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and it seems to me that if I found two people of different genders with whom I would feel such a connection, and we would have a romantic and sexual relationship, I would hardly have the need to look for more.

– noted Smith.

Willow Smith and Tyler Cole

The girl did not talk about her partners in more detail. Until that moment, the public knew only one Willow boyfriend – 22-year-old actor Tyler Cole, whom she met through her older brother Jaden. Young people are also united by creativity. For example, Tyler produced Willow’s new single Transparent Soul, in which famous drummer Travis Barker also took part.

Trey, Jada, Willow and Will Smith