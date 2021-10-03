Wim Wenders defended Johnny Depp – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Around the film festivals, another scandal sucked out of the finger flares up: now the noise has arisen due to the decision of the festivals in Karlovy Vary and San Sebastian to award the American actor Johnny Depp for his outstanding contribution to cinema.

The famous German director Wim Wenders stood up for the actor. In an interview with Screen International during the 27th Sarajevo Film Festival, he remarked: “When accusations are brought against someone, it can be very difficult to prove otherwise. And, I think, festivals have the right to reward the same Johnny Depp for what he does as an artist – and he certainly has a lot of great work in films. Who am I to judge how he manages his life! it will not be proved that his actions are really incompatible with his status, I cannot judge this. In general, if we proceed from the requirements of modern morality, then many great people of the past should have been ostracized. By today’s standards, Picasso’s works should be removed from museums – towards some of his women, he was not entirely kind. “

Wim Sanders called the situation with the rampant fake information on the Internet a serious cultural problem of our time: “The Internet and social networks falsify a lot. Nobody really knows the truth. Therefore, if we as a society do not agree on some norms and principles, I refuse condemn someone. “

Particularly vehement criticism of the decision of the festivals in Karlovy Vary and San Sebastian came from British organizations to combat domestic violence. To which the director of the film forum in San Sebastian, Jose Luis Rebordinos, said that the festival will always proceed from the principle of the presumption of innocence.

As you know, a year ago Johnny Depp lost a libel case against the English tabloid The Sun, who claimed that the actor was beating up his wife.