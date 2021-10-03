XBOCT: I am going to fly to TI10 and I think no matter how we turn back and the event is canceled | Dota 2

Former professional Dota 2 player Alexander XBOCT Dashkevich spoke after the news that The International 2021 will be held without spectators. He suggested that the organizers could cancel the tournament altogether.

Alexander XBOCT Dashkevich: “I’m going to fly to Int today and think: no matter how they turn us back and the event is canceled. Fuck is going on in Romania, understand that, the audience has broken off, and I personally know a huge number of those who have lost money for air tickets, hotel reservations / cost, visas, etc. (which, unfortunately, no one will reimburse), but who is to blame? Hell knows. All this is sad, I wanted a pre-doter holiday with fun and festivities, but the trip would have to sit in the hotel and think about every way out of the room. “

Dashkevich added that he expects to see from the teams a level of play that will make spectators forget about holding the competition in front of empty stands.

Alexander XBOCT Dashkevich: “I sincerely hope that none of the players will get sick anymore and we will see an amazing Dota that will eclipse all the sadness from the pandemic and preparation for the most important, anniversary !!! for an event that will be held without spectators, cn caste in place (ie, there will be lags, delays, re-entry to the lobby, etc.) ”.

Earlier the situation was commented on by the Ukrainian esportsman Andrey Ghostik Kadik… He noted that after the ban on visiting the tournament, the organizers could refuse to hold championship matches at the stadium.

On the night of October 3, Valve announced that The International 10 would be held without spectators. The company made this decision due to the worsening epidemiological situation in Romania.

The International 10 will run from October 7th to 17th. The tournament will be hosted by the National Arena in Bucharest. The prize fund of the championship will be over $ 40 million.