XBOCT: I am going to fly to TI10 and I think no matter how we turn back and the event is canceled | Dota 2

Former professional Dota 2 player Alexander XBOCT Dashkevich spoke after the news that The International 2021 will be held without spectators. He suggested that the organizers could cancel the tournament altogether.
Published preserving the spelling and punctuation of the source
Dashkevich added that he expects to see from the teams a level of play that will make spectators forget about holding the competition in front of empty stands.
Earlier the situation was commented on by the Ukrainian esportsman Andrey Ghostik Kadik… He noted that after the ban on visiting the tournament, the organizers could refuse to hold championship matches at the stadium.
On the night of October 3, Valve announced that The International 10 would be held without spectators. The company made this decision due to the worsening epidemiological situation in Romania.
The International 10 will run from October 7th to 17th. The tournament will be hosted by the National Arena in Bucharest. The prize fund of the championship will be over $ 40 million.