Zagitova shared her emotions from the launch of the Ice Age show

Olympic figure skating champion Alina Zagitova on her Instagram she shared her emotions from the start of the Ice Age show.

“I want to share something very important with you! When you have been doing professional sports all your life, exercising from morning until late at night, there is almost no time left for something else. And when you achieve the highest award, such as Olympic gold, the moment comes when you realize how much more interesting things there are in the world and you want to try everything!

Today on Channel One at 17:35 a new season of the stunning ice show “Ice Age” starts.

It is a great joy and honor for me to host, together with Alexei Yagudin, one of your favorite programs, which from time to time unites professional skaters and adored artists and stars.

It is impossible to describe how athletes and idols of Russians work together, because in order to please their beloved fans with beautiful performances, they give their best. Look and write who you will root for in the new season, ”the figure skater wrote on her Instagram.