Zinkovsky, who did not make it to the Russian national team, reacted to Bakaev’s challenge to the team

Krylia Sovetov midfielder Anton Zinkovsky spoke about the call to the Russian national team of midfielder “Spartak” Zelimkhan Bakaeva.

“In the match against Dynamo, the initiative was constantly shifting from one team to another. We scored first, after which we started playing on counterattacks. We demonstrated to the opponent that Krylia can play both as number one and on counterattacks. Before the game we reviewed some moments from the cup meeting, noted some details. With Dynamo we tried to block the center as much as possible, after which we played on our own.

I did not speak with Valery Georgievich Karpin, and after the game with Dynamo there was no conversation. If needed, the coach or his assistants will contact me. I heard about Zelimkhan Bakayev’s call. It’s great that he is on the national team. Understand, only the coach decides who needs to be called. I hope my time will come.

As for the pause for the national teams, first of all I want to exhale. Krylia played two difficult games with the first and second teams of the championship. After the resumption of the championship, a difficult schedule awaits us: first a home game, then three trips, including to Krasnoyarsk. We will work and try to score points, ”Zinkovskiy said in an interview with Ilya Nikulnikov, a correspondent for“ Championship ”.

Earlier, Zinkovsky was not included in the final application of the Russian national team for the selection match for the 2022 World Cup in October.