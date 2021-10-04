[Утечка] Dwayne Johnson and Microsoft sent out mini-fridges to the stars in the shape of Xbox Series X, along with a power drink, glasses and a gamepad

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was at the forefront of the Xbox ad campaign. Unsurprisingly, before the launch of the Xbox Series X | S consoles, Microsoft turned to the popular actor again.

The joke about the appearance of the novelty, which resembles a refrigerator, has not become obsolete either. The company even released a couple of real refrigerators and sent them to famous personalities. And the other day, Skala in his Instagram published a teaser of a new collaboration, which was joined by the producer of energy drinks ZOA Energy.

According to a tweet published and just removed by @garywhitta, the new Xbox Series X ZOA Energy Edition is a ZOA branded fridge made in collaboration between #Xbox and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with items like a Xbox Series X Controller, a pair of sunglasses, a ZOA drinks stock pic.twitter.com/AkCydpEo6L – Roberto Serrano ‘(@ geronimo_73) March 17, 2021

As it turned out, a few lucky ones received parcels with a mini-refrigerator, six cans of energy drinks, a stylized XSX gamepad and glasses in the style of a spectator’s favorite. Before the time, the photographs were posted on Twitter by the screenwriter “Rogue One. Star Wars Tales ”and video game fan, especially Animal Crossing, Gary Witt.

The tweet was promptly deleted, but too late: insider Roberto Serrano and the VGC portal drew attention to it, although the latter also got rid of the material shortly after publication.