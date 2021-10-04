10 billionaires who do yoga: Winfrey, McCartney and others

Read in the material about 10 most famous billionaireswho do yoga.

Sergey Brin

Sergey Brin is the co-founder of Google and the president of Alphabet Inc. Its net worth is estimated at $ 50.6 billion. It takes 13th place in the list of the richest people in the world.



Sergey Brin prefers yoga / Photo flickr

Bryn was engaged various sports, in particular:

gymnastics;

skiing;

swimming;

ice skating.

Despite this, the billionaire also loves yoga. He is sure that it is thanks to this that he is in the spotlight and maintains stability in his life.

Paul McCartney

McCartney is popular as a singer and bass player in The Beatles. In addition to being a songwriter, composer and multi-instrumentalist, his net worth is estimated at $ 1.2 billion. It is this fact that makes him one of the richest musicians in the world…



Paul McCartney became interested in yoga at 60 / Photo ciudad

McCartney began looking for stability at the age of 60, when he discovered yoga.

In moments of madness, meditation has helped me find moments of peace, and I would like to think that it will help provide young people with a quiet refuge in a not very quiet world.

McCartney said.

He advised his fans to practice yoga, because yoga, according to him, strengthens a person from the inside.

Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey is an American talk show host, actress, and television producer. Considered the most powerful woman in the world with capital USD 2.6 billion…



Oprah Winfrey is one of the most influential women in the world / Photo cosmopolitanme

Oprah is an advocate of transcendental meditation.

What is Transcendental Meditation?

This is a simple, natural technique. It does not require any extra effort and takes only 15 – 20 minutes in the morning and in the evening. In this case, the person sits in a comfortable position, with his eyes closed. Thus, the consciousness of a person calms down.

According to Winfrey, meditation helps her connect with God. The TV presenter meditates for 20 minutes and does it twice a day.

Even on her own talk shows, Winfrey says that meditation helps her find a balance between mind and body and get good health.

I feel filled with hope, a sense of pleasure and deep joy,

– assured Winfrey.

Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata is the head of Tata Sons, an Indian industrialist, businessman and investor. His net worth is $ 1 billion.



Ratan Tata / Photo financialexpress

Tata practices yoga regularly. He trained under the guidance of Bharat Thakur, a renowned art yoga guru. According to Tata, even at the age of 81, yoga keeps him in shape.

Willian Clay Ford Jr.

American businessman and executive chairman of Ford Motor Company has net worth in $ 1.35 billion…



Willian Clay Ford Jr. with the help of yoga struggles with the state of bankruptcy / Photo peoples

Ford is a huge fan of meditation. He is sure that it was meditation that taught him compassion. According to Ford, meditation helped him survive several years of bankruptcy.

The billionaire also made yoga at his company a must to keep his employees calm and productive.

Mark Benioff

This entrepreneur is the founder and CEO of SalesForce. Its net worth is estimated at $ 6.4 billion.



Mark Benioff / Photo kyky.org

Mark started practicing meditation when he became stressed at work at Oracle. He claims to be of a spiritual nature and is a worshiper of the Dalai Lama, yoga and meditation. He also set up meditation rooms in his offices. Its workers do yoga twice a week.

Rupert Murdoch

Rupert Murdoch is an Australian-born American media mogul and CEO of News Corp. Its net worth is estimated at $ 21.5 billion.



Rupert Murdoch / Photo mddailyrecord

Murdoch practices transcendental meditation. Thus, it also reduces stress levels and calms down.

Ray Dalio

He is the founder and CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund. Its net worth is USD 18.4 billion… Dalio – 79th in the list of the richest people in the world.



Ray Dalio achieved success through meditation / Photo Summit via Sportsfile

Ray meditates over 40 years. He believes that he became successful precisely because of this occupation.

Meditation, according to Dalio, opened his mind, made him focused, creative and increased his mental alertness.

Bill Gross

This billionaire is the co-founder of the largest global company Pacific Investment Management Co. He has a net worth, which is estimated at $ 1.5 billion.



Bill Gross regularly practices yoga / Photo chaslaupiastsiuk

Bill Gross is an avid yoga practitioner.

After 3 hours of work, I do yoga for an hour,

– said Gross.

He assured that this practice helps him get investment ideas.

Daniel Loeb

Daniel Loeb is the founder and CEO of Third Point, a New York hedge fund. His net worth is $ 3.2 billion.



Daniel Loeb does yoga 6 times a week / Photo 2019-god.com

Loeb practices Ashtanga yoga regularly.

What is Ashtanga Yoga?

This style of study differs from others in its structure and discipline. It is practiced 6 days a week, but not for beginners – it is necessary to reach this amount gradually. Usually they start at least 3 times a week. All asanas are performed only in a specific sequence.

According to the billionaire, yoga has helped him control his mind, make decisions and overcome difficult positions and discomfort.