10 most embarrassing celebrity interviews | Cinema

In 2015, the actor came to an interview with the famous troll of stars Krishnan Guru-Murti, hoping to talk about the next “Avengers”, in which he just starred. However, the journalist had other plans. After some warming up questions about the film, Krishnan read Downey Jr.’s quote from a post-prison interview, asked if his dark period was over, and mentioned the actor’s father, who introduced him to drugs in early childhood.

Robert’s answer was extremely polite – and only by the quickening of his breathing and a blurred look could one notice the indignation of the “iron man”.

Much less fortunate Guru-Murti decided to provoke Quentin Tarantino with questions about violence in his films in 2013. The director came to discuss his new film, Django Unchained, and the question of the connection between violence on the screen and in society did not seem to him obligatory. He reminded Guru-Murti that films are fantasy, not real life. The journalist also asked Tarantino to explain why he likes making violent films.

However, it all ended with a confident rebuff from the director: “I am not your slave, and you are not my master, and I refuse to dance to your tune.”

In 2013, actor Jesse Eisenberg and blogger Romina Puga met to talk about the movie The Illusion of Deception. The tension became apparent when Eisenberg did not like that Romina called Morgan Freeman by her last name. From that moment on, the interview only became more awkward: at some point, Eisenberg even advised the girl to cry after the meeting.

Romina, however, did not lag behind the interlocutor, calling him a “jerk”, his thumb – thick and trying to ruin the actor’s card trick.

Tom Cruise’s interviews are often called insincere. Christian Bale, while working on his character in “American Psychopath,” drew on Cruise’s behavior on David Letterman’s talk show: according to Bale, the actor’s friendliness was in stark contrast to his empty eyes. In 2005, Tom came to the Oprah Winfrey Show to talk about his love for Katie Holmes.

On the Oprah show, the actor struggled to demonstrate his enthusiasm and even jumped onto the couch in a fit of “feelings” – but nothing worked, and Cruz looked more hypocritical than ever.

Photo: Depositphotos

It has long been known that Kanye West is not a gift when it comes to interviews on talk shows. He may indulge in long, bizarre monologues or start giving monosyllabic answers, making the hosts nervous. West’s eccentric tirades stand out from the rest of the extremely down-to-earth and friendly guests of Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show. The catalyst for the rapper was the host’s question about why he contacted Mark Zuckerberg via Twitter.

After that, the classic statements about Kanye’s superiority over others and cryptic predictions six minutes long began immediately.

In 2015, the actress and model appeared on Good Day Sacramento to unveil her new film, Paper Cities. An unsuccessful start immediately set a negative tone for the interview: the presenter called Kara “Karla”. She also suggested that the model had not read the book based on which the film was made. All the girl’s attempts to dilute what was happening with sarcastic jokes ran into misunderstanding on the part of journalists.

Further, the presenters complained to Kara that she did not look inspired enough, and sent her to “take a nap or drink Red Bull.”

In 2003, journalists filmed the musician’s life for a documentary. All of his strange everyday habits pale in front of the statement that Michael made during one of the interviews made for the project.

At first, the singer calls life in the same room with the boy “a wonderful thing”, and then admits that he slept with many children in the same bed. When journalist Martin Bashir questions the correctness of such actions, Michael replies that this is exactly what the world needs. “Does the world need a 44-year-old man to sleep with children?” – the journalist asks.

The fact that the actor does not like to participate in promo campaigns can be found in an interview in 2013, where Willis is trying to promote RED 2. In addition to demonstrative boredom and rude answers, the actor directly states that it was fun to make a movie – and now he just “sells” it. Polite British reporter Jamie Edwards goes out of his way to keep Willis interested, but Willis acts like a toddler who has missed a nap.

When asked about races in RED 2, the actor replies that he would like to get away from this interview, and when asked to “sell” the film, he says that he would rather cut his veins.

Photo: Depositphotos

Hilton became the first representative of the phenomenon common today – she was literally famous for her fame. In a 2011 ABC interview, it was revealed that the original influencer was upset about extinct fame. It all started quite peacefully: Paris took the film crew in her own house, where her 17 pets live with her. But after the mention of the gaining popularity of Kim Kardashian and the low ratings of the new Hilton show, the hostess’s mood noticeably deteriorated.

Instead of answering the question “Is she afraid that her hour in show business has passed,” Paris left the frame. Later, the journalist and the model solved the problem and even hugged each other as a sign of reconciliation.

Photo: Depositphotos

In 2017, the actress and singer appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. From the very beginning of the interview, it seemed that something was wrong. Ellen, who is equally good at getting a three-year-old child and the President of the United States to talk, was unable to get intelligible answers from Simpson. She could not remember how many years she had been married, shared intimate details of her life and literally swallowed words. Ellen threw meaningful glances into the camera a couple of times, letting the audience know that she understood the absurdity of what was happening.