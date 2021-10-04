11 stars whose flaws no one notices

Add to this the charm, charm and self-confidence, fueled by the love of the fans, and you will understand why we often do not notice certain seemingly obvious imperfections of the stars.

Whoopi Goldberg

Hollywood celebrities don’t give a damn about the modern fashion trends that prescribe wide, bushy eyebrows. Unhappy that her eyebrows are naturally stiff and naughty, the actress once just picked them up and shaved them off. She liked the result so much that since then she shaves them regularly.

Kate Hudson

In her youth, the future star was terribly complex about her protruding ears, but with age she managed to accept them as they are, and now she does not hesitate to have a short haircut or put strands behind her ears, showing everyone her zest in appearance.

Kate Bosworth

The actress has congenital sector heterochromia: her left eye is blue, and her right eye is half brown. But this only gives her charm.

Nick Jonas

Pay attention to how rarely you can see photos of a singer, where he would smile broadly. The fact is that Nick has a rare anomaly – he has three front teeth instead of the usual two.

Ryan Gosling

If you look closely, you can see that the actor has a crooked nose, asymmetrical eyes and eyebrows. But this charming handsome man’s face asymmetry did not in the least prevent him from conquering women’s hearts.

Queen Latifah

Quinn had a scar on her forehead as a child – as a result of falling and hitting her head on the corner of the bathtub. After suturing, she managed to fall again and hit the same place. The stitches parted and had to be reapplied.

Paris Hilton

The “socialite of the planet”, as the Western media dubbed Paris, has eyes of different sizes. Despite this, she worked as a professional model, repeatedly appeared in advertisements for famous brands and on the covers of glossy magazines.

Tina Fey

At the age of five, Tina was attacked by an unknown man while playing in the yard. He slashed her in the face with a knife and disappeared. The attacker was never found.

David Bowie

For a long time, fans of the rock singer believed that his eyes were of different colors, until he himself said that the pupil of his left eye had become greatly enlarged as a result of the injury. As a teenager, David quarreled with a friend over a girl, the latter hit him and touched his eye with a ring. David had to undergo several operations to prevent blindness. They managed to save their vision, but since then the star’s left eye sees everything only in brown.

Georgia May Jagger

The fashion model and daughter of the famous Mick Jagger is not at all shy about smiling at the camera, willingly showing a rather wide gap between her front teeth. And fashion brands such as Chanel, H&M and Versace are happy to invite Georgia to shoot as a model.

Shannen Doherty

Like Ryan Gosling, the Charmed Ones star has asymmetrical features. That is why Shannen most often poses for cameras, slightly tilting his head or slightly turning his face away.

Photo source: Legion-Media