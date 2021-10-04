14-year-old Brada Pitt abandoned her father’s last name

It must be tough, Brad … You hold on there.

One of the daughters of Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, 14-year-old Shiloh, removed her father’s last name from her secret profile on social networks and left only her mother’s last name – Jolie.

This is reported by the tabloid The Mirror. The publication notes that Shilo has always been considered the daughter of the star family most attached to her dad, she missed her father most of all when her parents decided to divorce. Journalists believe that her rejection of her parent’s surname will be a severe blow to the famous actor.

An insider of the publication says that Brad “lives and breathes for his children,” the man is really scared of losing Shiloh because of his divorce from Angelina Jolie. Now the heirs of the star couple live with their mother in a mansion in Los Angeles, not far from his father’s house, so that Pitt can regularly fulfill his parenting duties. But his ex-wife wants to take custody of the actor through the court. The lawsuit between movie stars has been going on for four years.

After breaking up with Nicole Poturalski, Brad Pitt came to Angelina Jolie’s homeAn insider reports that the actor wants to make peace with his ex-wife and end the child custody lawsuit.

We will remind, the couple got married in 2014, although their romance began much earlier. During their relationship, famous artists adopted three children, and three more were born to them naturally. In 2016, Angelina filed for divorce after Brad’s antics when he insulted and tried to hit their eldest adopted son on the plane. In 2019, the court divorced the actors, but they are still trying to establish custody of the children. Pitt agrees to “50-50”, but he would like to change the principles of upbringing, and Jolie does not want to see him next to the children at all.

