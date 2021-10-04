49-year-old Gwyneth Paltrow spoke out about her appearance and beauty standards

“I’m not going to pretend I’m waking up flawless.”





Gwyneth Peltrow, actress and founder of the Goop brand, recently sat down for an interview in which she shared her thoughts on beauty and high standards. “I do not like that society instills in us the idea that women should always remain ideal without outside help,” said Paltrow. “This is a perfectionism that we should follow, according to others.”

“We’re getting old. We have flaws,” Gwyneth continued. “Many women don’t talk about how much effort it takes to be beautiful to make people think they wake up like this. In my opinion, this seriously undermines women’s self-confidence.” The actress is determined to fight this stigma. This idea became the inspiration for the creation of Goop. Paltrow’s goal is to share products and treatments with women that actually work, and not to avoid “taboo” topics like aging.

Despite her concern for external attractiveness, as Gwyneth herself gets older, she tries to pay more and more attention to her inner world. The actress admitted that once a friend, fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg, shared with her an important piece of advice: “You need to be your best friend.” Over time, Gwyneth was able to appreciate the wisdom of these words: “It is very important to truly understand what it means to be your best friend. It means relying on yourself, being close to yourself, giving up criticism and negativity, considering yourself whole and beautiful “.