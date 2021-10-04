5 perfect tandems of composers and directors

Many films impress viewers not only with the visual component, the acting and the script, but also with the musical design. A great example is Guy Ritchie’s new film, Human Wrath, which will be released on April 22nd. The music for it was written by Christopher Benstede, who is not the first time collaborating with Richie. In anticipation of the premiere, we recall what other creative unions of composers and directors have presented the world with amazing works. And listen to them!

Christopher Benstede and Guy Ritchie



“Gentlemen” and “Human Wrath”



The story of collaboration between Christopher Benstede and director Guy Ritchie began with the Disney movie Aladdin, where the composer wrote and arranged several tracks, and the legendary Alan Menken wrote the main music (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, Rapunzel: A Tangled Story) …

In another film – “Gentlemen” – Guy Ritchie finally returned to his unique style, which once made his films cult. As a composer, he invited Benstede to the film. A total of 17 tracks were released for the film “Gentlemen”. The album features both original Benstede music and unofficial soundtracks – from Bugzy Malone (this grime artist also played a role in the film) and musicians Cymande and Paul Jones.





When, after the success of The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie took up a new project – Human Wrath with Jason State – he no longer doubted who would write the music for him. Unlike the comedy “Gentlemen”, in the film “Human Wrath”, which became one of the most serious for the director, the music had to create a completely different atmosphere. Benstead and Ritchie understood each other well in this regard: the director uses the main musical theme in the film, it seems, with great pleasure and in the most climactic moments.

But composer Christopher Benstede received his Oscar not as a composer, and not for his work with Guy Ritchie – but for sound editing in the film Gravity.

John Williams and Steven Spielberg



Jaws, Indiana Jones franchise, the first two parts of Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Minority Report, War of the Worlds – 28 films in total





Legendary composer John Williams began his film career at the age of 25, writing music for television series and bi-movie called Daddy-O (1958). For a couple of years he “got his hands on” on TV shows, began to earn money on the sly as music for film studios – and then Don Siegel’s Killers (1964) by Hemingway and How to Steal a Million (1966) by William Wyler happened.

After that, John Williams proved himself to be a very diverse composer, working with comedies, disaster films, and even Westerns. A landmark meeting for Williams was the meeting with director Steven Spielberg – they met while working on the film “The Sugarland Express” (1974), and thus began their long-term collaboration. There will be many titles now: Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Degree, 1941, Indiana Jones franchise, Alien, Amazing Stories TV series, Empire of the Sun, Always, Captain Hook, Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park: The Lost World, Schindler’s List, Amistad, Saving Private Ryan, Artificial Intelligence, Catch Me If You Can, Minority Report, Terminal “,” War of the Worlds “,” Munich “,” The Adventures of Tintin: The Mystery of the “Unicorn”, “War Horse”, “Lincoln”, “The Big and Kind Giant”, “The Secret Dossier” – 28 paintings, more than 40 years of cooperation! The list is impressive, and these are just Steven Spielberg’s films, to which Williams wrote music – and he also worked on Harry Potter (the first three films in the series), and on Home Alone, and on Star Wars …

The list above could also include Spielberg’s recent fantasy action movie Ready Player One. John Williams was approved as a composer, but in the end he gave the honorary duty to Alan Silvestri (we will talk about him below), and he himself focused on the music for the film “The Secret Dossier”.





By the way, since we’re talking about Star Wars. George Lucas – eAnother director whose creative alliance has allowed John Williams to create many vibrant and iconic musical works, including the famous “Imperial March” (note how the video above reacts to his performance, and how Williams himself smiles at this) and the main theme of “Star wars “. The renowned composer’s other works include musical scores for the four Olympic Games, numerous television programs and television series.

John Williams has the second most Oscar nominations right behind Walt Disney. In total, the composer has 5 American Film Academy awards for music for films “Schindler’s List”, “Star Wars. Episode IV. A New Hope ”,“ Fiddler on the Roof ”,“ Jaws ”and“ Alien ”.

Alan Silvestri and Robert Zemeckis



Franchise “Back to the Future”, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, “Forrest Gump”, “Contact”, “Rogue”, “A Christmas Carol”, “Witches” – 18 films in total





Alan Silvestri began his musical career in a rock band as an arranger and guitarist. At the same time, he wrote music for films – however, they all went unnoticed. Everything changed in 1983 when Silvestri met Robert Zemeckis and wrote the music for the film Romance with a Stone. Subsequently, Silvestri became a constant associate of Zemeckis and wrote music for almost all the films in which he acted as a director (18 tapes!). In particular, they worked together on the films “Contact”, “Outcast”, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, “Death Becomes Her”, the trilogy “Back to the Future” and, of course, “Forrest Gump”.





It was “Forrest Gump” that brought Alan Silvestri recognition: he was able to prove that he was able to write complex, dramatic music. Appreciated the musical talent of the author and film academics – for this picture the composer received nominations for an Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy.

The last picture by Robert Zemeckis, to which Alan Silvestri wrote the music, is the film “Witches” (2020) with Anne Hathaway. Sylvestri’s other notable musical works include Flight of the Navigator, The Predator, Father of the Bride, Judge Dredd, Van Helsing, Noah at the Museum, The Bodyguard, Mission Impossible (1996) and the franchise The Avengers.

Hans Zimmer and Christopher Nolan



Dunkirk, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Rises, The Beginning, The Dark Knight, Batman Begins



The German composer Hans Zimmer, who, like Silvestri, began his musical career as a keyboardist in a rock band, who needed no introduction, but soon met film composer Stanley Myers and took part in the composing of the music for the film Moonlight (1982). Only five years later, Zimmer began his solo film composing career, and soon received his first Oscar nomination for the music for the film Rain Man (1988). One of the main features of Zimmer’s approach to soundtrack writing is the combination of electronics and classical musical instruments. Hans Zimmer himself calls himself a “composer-programmer” and is always open to experimentation.

Hans Zimmer has a special creative alliance with director Christopher Nolan – he wrote the music for six of his films out of 11 filmed so far. One of the most striking results of their collaboration is the music for the Batman trilogy with Christian Bale. At the same time, the story of the unsuccessful nomination of the soundtrack for the Oscar is connected with the film “The Dark Knight” (2008). Then the film academics decided not to include his list of nominees, since Zimmer was not alone on the music for the tape – four more names were indicated in the application: the famous composer James Newton Howard, Alex Gibson, Mel Wasson and Lorne Bolphy. Although Gibson, Wasson and Bolphy have officially stated that most of the music was written by Zimmer, the Oscar remained adamant. Hans Zimmer himself later challenged this decision of the film academy – according to him, it was important for him to celebrate everyone who had a hand in creating music in The Dark Knight, and not just “the one who wrote most of it”.

However, by that time Zimmer already had an Oscar – for the music to the cult animated film The Lion King (1995), he also received a Golden Globe for him. The composer himself said in an interview that he dedicated this soundtrack to his father, who died when Hans was still a young child.

Alexander Desplat and Wes Anderson



“Fantastic Mr. Fox”, “Kingdom of the Full Moon”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Isle of Dogs”, “French Gazette”







Winner of two Oscars and author of the main musical themes for many movie hits, Alexander Desplat does not deny himself the pleasure of performing with a symphony orchestra, he recently came to Russia. His musical program consists of soundtracks for various films: “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”, “The Mysterious Story of Benjamin Button”, “Twilight” and others.

Alexandre Desplat has collaborated with many iconic directors, including Guillermo del Toro, David Fincher and Roman Polanski. However, he had a special creative alliance with Wes Anderson. The composer has written music for five of his films: “Fantastic Mr. Fox”, “Kingdom of the Full Moon”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “Isle of Dogs” and “French Gazette. Liberty Kansas Evening Sun Supplement (due to hit the big screens in 2021).

Desplat received his first Oscar for the music to the Grand Budapest Hotel in 2015. In this tape, the composer used both classical music and national motives, combined with folk tunes, because the film takes place in an unnamed Eastern European country. There is also music that is characteristic of fairy tales and works that could sound in a serious drama. Such a symbiosis of various musical moods with subtle irony is very suitable for the originality of Anderson himself as a director.

Desplat received his second Oscar already in 2018 for the film The Shape of Water by Guillermo del Toro.

By the way, in addition to the aforementioned “French Bulletin” this year, another film with the music of Alexander Desplat will be released in Russia – the French drama “Eiffel” about the creator of the legendary tower.