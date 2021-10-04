A forgotten comedy starring Natalie Portman hits Netflix

No matter where he appears or what genre the project is, Danny McBride can be relied on as he plays variations of the same archetypal character. And while it would be great to see him try something new at least once, there is no denying that he is very good at what he does.

His best work may have appeared on small screens – these are TV series “At the bottom”, “Head teacher” and “Righteous Gemstones”… But he also starred in popular comedies such as “SuperPeppers”, “Soldiers of Failure”, “Pineapple Express: Sitting, Smoking” and “End of the World 2013: Hollywood Style Apocalypse”… The actor even appeared in the sci-fi sequel to Ridley Scott Alien: Covenant…

Recently, McBride has diversified into the acclaimed reimagining of the franchise. “Halloween”but even when you cast it into epics of knights and wizardry influenced by classic 1980s Krull, “Conan the Barbarian” and “Labyrinth”, he is essentially still playing the same screen image.

Fantasy comedy “Brave Pepper” (Your Highness) with an R rating with McBride, James Franco, Natalie Portman and Zooey Deschanel could have gotten a lot better than it did. The humor was often not so good, and the overall idea was poorly implemented.

The film received low reviews from critics and failed at the box office, grossing only about $ 28 million on a budget of $ 50 million. However, the tape is now suddenly taking off on Netflix.

The painting remains on the list of 10 most popular projects for about a week after it was added to the service’s library on May 1, which is an impressive achievement.

