A homeless man snuck into Johnny Depp’s mansion. He made himself a drink, took a shower and refused to go out

A homeless man climbed into Johnny Depp’s mansion in the Hollywood Hills. This is reported by TMZ.

The man was first noticed by Depp’s neighbors in their backyard. They chased him away and then called the police. A homeless man jumped over the gate and made his way to the artist’s house.

The police arrived at the scene and found a homeless person in the shower, from where he refused to leave. Law enforcers had to break down the door to detain him.

According to the publication, the unknown not only washed in Depp’s house: he climbed into the actor’s bar and made himself a drink. He was charged with vandalism for breaking the door during his arrest.

Last November, Johnny Depp lost a court case against British tabloid The Sun, who alleged that the actor used psychological and physical violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard. After that, the artist was asked to give up the role of Gellert Grindelwald in the third part of “Fantastic Beasts”.

At the same time, Warner Bros. agreed to pay Depp an eight-figure fee, despite the fact that the actor managed to star in only one scene. The premiere of the third part of “Fantastic Beasts”, which was originally scheduled for release in November 2021, has been postponed until the summer of 2022.