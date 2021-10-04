A Star is Born: How a 14-year-old student of Tutberidze is rewriting the history of figure skating – 10/04/2021

A source: RIA News”

Eteri Tutberidze and his team are the main supplier of talents and stars of Russian and world figure skating. Alexandra Trusova, Anna Shcherbakova and many others are already conquering the most prestigious world tournaments. And after all, not only at the adult level, everything is in order, but also at the junior level. There, our country has a new prima, which is already rewriting history. Meet Sofya Akatieva.

Incredible jumps and world junior record

By the way, the juniors this season are already in full swing at the stages of the Grand Prix. Last week they competed in Gdansk, Poland, where Akatieva left no chance for any of her rivals. She is already doing superb jumps from the ultra-s category, and then she also managed to do something that no one else had previously been able to do. Even Alexandra Trusova with her phenomenal five quads in one program.

Akatieva became the first figure skater in history who managed to perform a triple axel and three quadruple jumps in a free program without falling. In particular, in Gdansk, she performed a triple axel, a cascade of a quadruple toe loop – a triple sheepskin coat, a quadruple sheepskin coat, a triple rittberger, a cascade of a quadruple toe loop – a triple salchow through an oiler and a triple flip – a triple sheepskin coat, as well as a triple lutz. Perhaps a large number of terms will confuse you, so let’s write in short: it’s very cool and phenomenal!

And this despite the fact that she is only 14 years old! Due to her age, she still cannot perform at an adult level and compete with the same Trusova or Kamila Valieva, but there is a feeling that she is not at all afraid of them and is already ready to bring a couple of points, and maybe much more. After all, just a couple of weeks ago, she broke the world junior record, which previously belonged to Valieva. She is now, as you know, one of the main favorites of the Beijing Olympic Games.

“I don’t think about records at all. I just love what I do. I love to jump difficult jumps. I am pleased that at the start I managed to do something that I haven’t done yet ”. Sofia Akatieva

And Akatieva is not going to stop. Now she intends to learn another incredibly difficult jump – the quad flip. And there is no doubt that under the strict control of Eteri Tutberidze, she will be able to supplement her program with this serious element, which will bring her even closer to the world elite.

Studied with a coach who now works for Plushenko

In general, the very process of becoming a figure skater Akatieva is also interesting. She began to study at the Sambo-70 school, having come there at the age of four. Then she was still not quite confident in skating, but gradually she began to progress, and soon she mastered all the triple jumps.

It is also interesting that she moved from Oksana Bulycheva to Eteri Tutberidze, although for a long time she planned to continue working with the first one. The curious thing here is that the transition from coach to coach took place within one school. In the Tutberidze team, she trained under the guidance of Sergei Rozanov, who later went to the Evgeni Plushenko Academy. He also took Veronica Zhilina there.

Akatieva considers Anna Shcherbakova to be his ideal, although experts and fans often draw parallels between the young student of Tutberidze and the star of the Sochi Olympics, Yulia Lipnitskaya. The reason for this is extremely curious: one of her programs Akatieva skates in the image of Mulan. Lipnitskaya also wanted to do this at one time, but her program was hacked to death by the federation. With Akatieva, as you know, this was not the case.

“This is a girl who went to war instead of her father, fought for victory and won. At first I have soft music, I try to do all movements smoothly, and in the second half I have hard fast music, where the style of the program changes and the emotions are different. “ Sofia Akatieva

Now Sophia is the clear leader of world junior figure skating. So that you understand how confidently she is moving ahead of the rest of the planet: at the Grand Prix stage in Gdansk, she brought more than 42 points (!!!) to the closest pursuer. Our figure skater Elizaveta Kulikova also became her.

It is a pity, of course, that Akatieva is now only 14 years old. Due to her age, she cannot perform at an adult level, so the Olympic Games in Beijing pass her by. It is clear that now she is already a potential contender for the status of the main prima and queen of figure skating, but the big question is what will happen to her in a couple of years, when it will be necessary to prepare for the new Olympic season.

However, is it so important given the fact that Akatieva is already rewriting the history of figure skating and is not going to stop developing. Now she is at the age when she can learn new jumps and improve the elements that are already confidently in the program. It seems that Eteri Tutberidze has a new star in the group, which in a couple of years will move the same Trusova or Valieva and everyone else.